Alesso Will Excite Fans at Skylight Row in Los Angeles

Swedish electronic act Alesso will bring the dance party to Downtown Los Angeles this summer! You can see Alesso, one of the world’s best producers, live as part of his 18+ “Together Again” outdoor concert events at the Skylight Row DTLA on Friday, July 23, and Saturday, July 24. More artists will be added to the lineup closer to the event date.

Tickets to see Alesso at The Row will go on sale this Thursday, May 20, at 12 p.m. via Frontgate. Click below to get your dance on with Alesso, courtesy of Insomniac! Attendees can expect nothing but greatness from the Swedish icon. Do not miss out on what might become an epic experience. Create a plan with your friends and get ready to purchase tickets. Because to be honest, this will sell out quickly. Also, check out his music video for his latest single “Going Dumb.”

Alesso, headlining superstar at Skylight Row

Alesso broke onto the scene in 2010 with his debut, self-titled EP. Afterwards, he followed that up the next year with a remix of “Pressure” by Starkillers, Alex Kenji, and Nadia Ali and “Calling(Lose My Mind)” with Sebastian Ingrosso and Ryan Tedder. Those progressive house tracks dominated the scene and instantly captured the attention of the global dance music community. Since then, Alesso’s career has always gone up every single day.

Over the past decade, Alesso has become a top EDM superstar with a gigantic international fanbase. People love him and the music he creates. He has created amazing, energetic tunes that will stimulate everyone’s senses and emotions. No matter if it is Alesso himself or any local DJ, if anyone plays “City of Dreams”with Dirty South and Ruben Haze or “Heroes (We Could Be)” with Tove Lo, crowds will instantly go wild. Finally his recent releases such as “One Last Time” and “Midnight” with Liam Payne further prove Alesso hasn’t lost his magical touch.