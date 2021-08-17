Avi Sic Continues to Mesmerize With New Release ‘With You’

DJ and Producer Avi Sic is making a return to the scene with her brand-new release ‘With You’, and it is definitely not one to miss out on. Avi Sic is no stranger to the dance music ecosphere, with her impressive career accolades including 300 annual performances in some of the most prestigious clubs and events. This is backed by a discography of impressive hits including a remix of ‘All On Me’ with Sammy Adams, and some of her own work like ‘This Feeling’ constantly turning heads from fans and professionals in the same regard. With repeated success taking her career up to new heights, it is clear that Avi Sic is one to look out for – her style is constantly evolving and with a decade of experience, she has well and truly earned her place within the industry.

Her newest release ‘With You’ offers up some serious feel-good vibes and is bound to go down a treat on any dancefloor. From the get-go, you can expect to be treated to muted and entrancing drums that grip you from the beginning with an infectious groove. The ball gets rolling as the production rises with energy and those classic summer-tinged vocals come into play, providing an enjoyable and steady rise in energy before the drop. Before you know it, there is a sudden change of gear as the risers and snare rolls gather momentum with a progressively growing frequency, before Avi lets off a powerhouse drop drenched with bright and high-pitched that melodies dance across the upper echelons of the soundscape and transport you into a world of your own. This is before the track simmers back down into an atmospheric and airy break that mainly focuses on those powerful lyrics that play a key part in the production. There’s a reason why Avi Sic has made it so far in her career, and ‘With You’ is solid proof that her talent for production and knowledge of music is what put her there.

Avi Sic is taking matters into her own hands with this record, meaning she will be releasing it on her own accord. She has shared the stage as support for the world’s greatest DJs and Rappers including the likes of Calvin Harris, Diplo, Cardi B, Doja Cat, Lil Wayne, and Flo Rida just to name a few. Her performances remain in demand and are truly authentic, so if you aren’t yet acquainted with Avi Sic, take a listen you won’t be disappointed!

Listen & Download ‘With You’:

https://soundcloud.com/djavisic/with-you

https://open.spotify.com/album/3sNuS3aVlx7YlI3TGnp7nM?si=53866352b7d94766

https://www.beatport.com/release/with-you/3426343

Avi Sic Online:

https://soundcloud.com/djavisic

https://www.facebook.com/djavisic

https://www.instagram.com/avisic/

https://open.spotify.com/artist/2zkKco91JEZWEnIYrWHZNe

https://www.mixcloud.com/djavisic/

https://www.youtube.com/user/djavisic