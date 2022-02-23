Avi Sic Steps Out With Exciting New Radio Show ‘Late Checkout’

Chicago based DJ and Producer Avi Sic is taking her signature open-format sets and extending them to the airwaves, with her latest project ‘Late Checkout’ Radio Show. February 2022 see the launch of Avi’s show which will see her reaching new audiences with her mixes and take them to the next level through global syndication.

Avi Sic is a household name within the club scene, performing over 300 shows a year and emerging as one of the prime DJs within the Chicago scene and beyond. ‘Late Checkout’ radio show is a natural extension of her legendary sets, aiming to deliver her rare skills behind the decks and high energy mixes to all four corners of the world.

2021 has been a big year for Avi, with release such as ‘With You’, ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘In The Closet’ added to her heavyweight catalogue, and 2022 is looking ever so bright for the talented artist. ‘Late Checkout’ radio show will be reaching stations on a weekly basis, so keep an eye out for the ever-expanding schedule. ‘Late Checkout’ will also be released on Avi Sic’s SoundCloud every Monday – stay tuned!

Listen to ‘Late Checkout’ Radio Show:

Avi Sic Online:

