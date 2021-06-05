Best Chicago Music Festivals

If you are looking forward to joining a fun electronic dance music festival in Chicago, you have to plan early to secure your spot. The months leading up to an event is the most crucial time. You have to book your hotel, book your tickets, and start thinking about what headliners will be appearing at your favorite DJs’ spots. Here are some guidelines that can help make things run smoothly.

A good way to approach the electronic dance music scene in Chicago is to visit as many shows as possible. You don’t want to limit yourself to just a few select DJs because that means you will spend too much time in the car looking for a spot to sleep. Instead, set up a schedule so you can visit at least three or four different venues. That way you can focus on each show and not be so worried about fighting the crowds or finding parking. You might even get lucky and meet some of the talented local djs.

While you are in town, check out the Electric Daisy Carnival. This year marks the fifth year of the annual event and boasts thousands of visitors. It’s also worth noting that the Electric Daisy Carnival has been sponsoring dance competitions for years, so there is plenty of experience behind the scenes at this premier electronic dance music festival.

When you think about music festivals, Chicago is definitely on the top of the list. For good reason. With a mixture of styles, and musical influences, Chicago has something for everyone. The genres include blues, rap, indie, techno, metal, funk, and even dance. So if you ever thought you couldn’t come to a music festival with only one genre represented, think again.

Music lovers will also find plenty of other events happening at this two-day music festival. Jazz lovers will be happy to know that Chicago has its very own Jazz Festival. DJs and musicians from across the region to play on a regular basis, providing even more variety. Even if you aren’t a jazz lover, chances are you’ll still enjoy this good time.

There are also other festivals happening all over the city. Lincoln Park has another electronic music extravaganza. If you’re into the more “out-of-the-box” types of electronic music, then Lincoln Park has an experimental music space that offers everything from the “EDM” sound to more “mainstream” sounds. Meanwhile, the “Lincoln Park Summer Arts Festival” has concerts, poetry readings, and other activities all throughout the month. There’s a good chance you might even make some friends!

Finally, for anyone who loves to dance to good music, I’d recommend the “Chi-Chi Club.” This venue is a legendary location in the Wrigleyville area. If you’ve been to any of my other article about Chicago, then you know I’m a big fan of this club. It has an awesome feel, good music, tons of it, and friendly crowds. In addition to good music, they have karaoke every night as well. It’s a fun place to spend the night and makes a great weekend getaway for anyone looking to experience Chicago music in a more intimate setting.

If you’re going to be spending the weekend in the area, I recommend seeing what is happening at the three main festivals mentioned above. All of these events have something to offer to anyone interested in electronic dance music. Spend a day or two checking out all three of these venues, and decide for yourself. After you’ve made your decision, I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the end of the summer season in the best way possible – at one of the many fantastic electronic dance music events happening across the United States.