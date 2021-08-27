Best Electronic Dance Music and DJs

Here is the best electronic dance music for you to enjoy this New Year’s Day. I will have some fabulous beats for you to dance to no matter what your age or gender. They are funky, fresh and a great way to set the mood for any party.

This electronic dance music has been around for a very long time and has many loyal fans. This New Year will be an exciting time for many people and they will be looking for new and exciting ways to set the mood and tone for their party. If you are looking for the best music to accompany a celebration like this then you need to explore the variety of options available.

I am sure you have listened to popular music that you enjoy. This will have a major influence on the selections for your New Year’s Eve Celebration. Jazz, R&B, Rap, Reggae, Euro trance, Techno, House, Big Band, Calypso, and many more popular choices are there. Take your pick. They are all great choices and I would suggest you experiment with them all to find the one that gives you the best feeling.

Don’t forget traditional electronic dance music either. It is one that gives you that special moment when you are looking forward to something special with friends and family. It is a good choice for New Years as well as any other celebration.

You may be thinking that electronic dance music and traditional music do not mix well together. They don’t but there are some very good points in the mixing of these two very different musical styles. Techno beats are great for uplifting and making you feel really happy. Calypso vocal samples are great for adding some excitement into electronic dance music.

If you’re more into smooth hip hop and R&B then you can choose from Tunes of New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. These three have been around for ages and have some of the best electronic dance music out there. Banging beats, funky samples, and strong melodies can drive your party crazy while you are dancing to their infectious beats. They also have a wide range of other music for you to enjoy on top of what they play and will keep you coming back for more. This is a joint effort from the producers and artists so expect to hear a lot of crossover tracks.

If you want a DJ mix that can wake up the ravers and get them dancing this is it. No party is complete without a killer dance track. House is of course another huge choice and this list are sure to have some of the biggest names in house out there. Fromtrap to grime, bass to hip hop, trap to soul…you name it, they have it.

These are just a few of the best electronic music artists that you can find. These tracks consistently get the crowd excited and really make a statement. If you haven’t checked out these tracks yet you need to do some quick research before the weekend is over. These tracks are definitely worth your time. Top that off with a cool dance mix CD for you to bring home.

Another popular electronic artist that is producing killer tracks is Carl Cox. His “I Am” album has taken the electronic world by storm and made Cox a name known worldwide. With classics like “Hollywood”, “Reckless”, and “Love is in the air” you can be sure that these tracks will be everywhere when summer ends.

One DJ that is producing some incredible trance tracks is Swedish House Mafia. The Swedish House Mafia has brought some incredible tunes to the dance floor such as “Amen”, “Black Ice” and “Don’t Play This Song”. If these three tracks don’t set the scene for a great evening of dance then nothing will. You will defiantly be looking forward to these nights.

As you can see these are some of the biggest, best names in electronic dance music. If you want a party this is the place to be. You won’t have to worry about having a good time finding a DJ to perform music because they will be plenty to choose from. They offer parties at different times of the year so you will always have a good time. They also throw parties for other types of events like fundraisers for charity and birthday parties. You can have a good time with electronic dance music and have a lot of fun.