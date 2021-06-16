Club Ibiza – The Hard House Volume 2

Electronic Dance Music or EDM is an explosion of new technologies combined with the artful skill and technical know-how of specialist DJs. This year will see the biggest event of its kind in history, the world’s largest and most exciting Trance Party. Above & Beyond will be offering its usual showcase of the best artists from across the globe. Other top companies bidding for the privilege of running the show are – Invox, Astral Future, Beatport and Kompactik.

Kulture, Insomnia, Destination and Status will also be running the show with their own signature brand of trance, chill out, soft soul, techno and deep house. This is a great opportunity to experience electronic dance music from some of the finest artists in the business, at its very best. Kulture is run by Don Ed Harder, one of the most accomplished DJs in the world.

DJ Paul van Mheten, the brains behind the world renown Hard Core Recordings (HCR), will again be running the show as he brings his years of experience in running trance music events to Ibiza this year. HCR have been running a lot of events over the years including some legendary parties in Ibiza and clubs such as Fabric, Won’t Call and Club X. The fact that they decided to bring their hard house music to Ibiza in the shape of a giant Hard Core Breakout is a sure sign that this will be another great year for electronic dance music. Paul van Mheten has been spotted at numerous Trance Events in Ibiza over the years. Having worked with such legendary DJs as Mark Farina, Jai Uttal and Carl Cox, it’s no wonder that he’ll be bringing his hard hitting hard house sound to the island.

Kulture, the brain behind Astral Future, will be running the show this year in the small coastal town of Portinatx. Bringing his years of experience in running electronic dance music events, Kulture will be running most of the events at the famous Hotel Negril. If you’re looking for an awesome club to go to this year then don’t miss out on this small club in Portinatx. Expect a few guest DJs playing tough hard house and some world famous sets from legends such as Armand Petit, Don Cannon, Chase & Status and Donbass. It’s one of the few places in Ibiza where you can hear some worldwide known hard core DJs spinning some of their classics.

Another one of the major changes coming to electronic dance music events this year is the return of the annual White Label Weekender. This is an annual event which traditionally allows one White Label Ambient Release to be released each week in the week leading up to the main European trance music festival. Although this year there are only a select few labels being chosen, it promises to be an amazing showcase for upcoming talents from across the globe. The main showcase at White Label Weekender will be taking place in the intimate atmosphere of Club Ibiza on Saturday the week before the main festival weekend. Expect big room parties with a wide range of international electronic dance music artists as well as a massive line up of world class DJs to support the night.

As part of the increased popularity of the “white label” concept we are seeing an increase in the number of shows being thrown by promoters in Europe, especially in the UK. Promoters in the UK are also really enjoying the “artificially induced sound experience” which seems to be setting the scene for future music festivals. If you were to take a cross section of the audience at Club Ibiza during the recent Ultra Music Festival and compare it to the crowd at the white label showcase you would almost certainly find the former crowd to be younger, tighter and more “in it”. If you’ve been looking for that perfect Ibiza getaway then don’t delay – book your tickets now for the spring season of 2021!

For those of you who don’t live in Ibiza you may not have heard of Club Ibiza. It’s basically a joint venture between a massive club inquerrances in the resort of San Antonio de Bordeaux and the leading promoters in the UK. Ibiza is basically a small village in the north of Spain. Although Ibiza has had its fair share of incarnations throughout history, it now exists as one of the most popular nightspots in Spain. In fact Ibiza boasts some of the best DJ’s in Europe and acts as the testing ground for the new wave of high tech clubs/music producers based elsewhere in the UK. Promoter Paul Webster is primarily responsible for the club’s explosion into the hot spot that it is today, working with such high profile DJs as Carl Cox, Annie Lennox, Avicom and many others.

Club Ibiza’s resident DJ’s have a wealth of high quality fresh music to offer; alongside loads of classic tracks from years gone by. You’ll find everything from the new age classics to old time classics in the range featuring the likes of Disclosure, Carl Cox and many others. There’s a wide range of music to keep you satisfied over the full length of the evening from soft house to harder dance floor techno – but don’t be afraid to get adventurous and listen to some of the rarer records which are available for download from the Club Ibiza website. With an almost unlimited choice on offer there’s no reason why you can’t get exactly what you’re looking for. So if you were wondering what the rave is all about check out the club’s recent performance at “the top of the hill” as they call it in Ibiza – “the hard house volume 2”!