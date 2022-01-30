Creamfields South in Chelmsford Has the Full Lineup

Late last year, Cream, one of the world’s biggest electronic promoters, revealed plans for a new 50,000 capacity two-day camping festival in 2022. Cream is bringing their award-winning Creamfields festival down south, taking over the stunning Grade II-listed Hylands Park for Creamfields South in Chelmsford. A couple days ago, Creamfields South released the full lineup, which will surely excite many electronic music fans who are planning to attend the festival. But first, here is a quick summary about this wonderful festival.

Creamfields South during the Platinum Jubilee Holiday weekend

With the iconic Hylands Villa as its backdrop, the multi-stage festival will give fans the chance to experience the colossal 15,000-capacity Steel Yard superstructure. Creamfields South will take place on June 2-4, 2022, during the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend. This year, the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend is going to be a four-day weekend to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The launch of Creamfields South is a game changer for the UK festival landscape. It is coinciding with the 25-year celebrations of its award-winning sister festival in Daresbury. Cream organizes the world-famous Creamfields annually in the heart of the Cheshire countryside and attracts sell out audiences of 70,000.

One of the world’s most popular electronic music festivals

Since its inception, the UK edition has become one of the biggest electronic music festivals in the world. Creamfields has attracted big name artists including Calvin Harris, Swedish House Mafia, Eric Prydz, Tiësto, deadmau5, Carl Cox, Bicep LIVE, Chase & Status, Pendulum and The Chemical Brothers. Internationally, Creamfields is one of the few festivals to have successfully established itself on the global market. Some of their international festivals have been staged in places like Chile, Abu Dhabi, Ibiza, Malta, Argentina, Peru, Hong Kong and multiple cities across China to name a few.

Creamfields South is an exciting addition to the UK Festival calendar and for fans in particular. Furthermore, who can expect an all-star line-up of dance music heavyweights. In fact, check out the lineup below.

More information

Creamfields’ flagship festival in Daresbury, will take place August 25-28, 2022, during the Summer Bank holiday weekend. Also, sign up now for info by going onto the Creamfields South’s official website.

The return of Eric Prydz and his HOLO show

The lineup at Creamfields South in Chelmsford is a spectacular one to behold. One of the things to look for is the return of Eric Prydz and his popular HOLO show. This HOLO show at Creamfields South is going to be his biggest show to date. It is going to feature state-of-the-art high-resolution visuals and an extraordinary lighting design, specifically for the Steel Yard. He is just one of many fantastic superstars who are going to headline Creamfields South. See below for the full lineup.

Full Lineup