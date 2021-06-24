Cyazon Stays Ahead of The Curve With Successful Radio Show Launch

Cyazon continues to push the boat out in terms of his musical style where he is constantly testing the boundaries of conventional music and his sound has come on leaps and bounds from when he first started. With the release of his brand-new radio show ‘Cyber Future’, you can expect to find a plethora of inimitable sounds built up from Cyazon’s library of unique tastes and influences including heavy doses of hard-hitting beats, heavy synths and melodic Dubstep supersaws make up the distinguished sound of Cyazon.

You can expect to hear a wide and impressive range of varying genres including Trance, Progressive House, Electro, Dubstep and Dance just to name a few. You can expect nothing but the very best upcoming music from a range of the most exciting Producers in the Electronic Music world as Cyazon takes you into the future with his highly original and heavily bass-charged radio show. You can tune in and listen to Cyazon’s Cyber Future Radio on a range of global radio stations including Shaky Radio & Sonance Sessions Radio (UK), Starter FM & Tune1 (AU) and Move Ibiza Radio (ES).

