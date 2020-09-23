EDM NEWS

Dirtybird, OnNow.tv Give Fans Chance to Join Couchout

The winner of the contest will get to perform on Dirtybird Couchout

Photo of Jillian Nguyen Jillian Nguyen Send an email 3 hours ago
Less than a minute
Dirtybird Couchout OnNow DJ contest

Dirtybird and OnNow.tv are collaborating to give rising DJs the chance to perform for Dirtybird Couchout. Dirtybird Couchout is the virtual solution to the Dirtybird Campout music festival.

To enter the contest for a chance to perform, DJs must upload a 30-60 minute set to OnNow.tv by September 25. On September 26, contestants can encourage friends, family, and friends to vote for their set. Fan voting will end on September 30. Afterwards, the top 10 most-voted contestants will have their sets judged by Claude VonStroke, who will help select the winner.

Not only will the winner get to perform for Dirtybird Couchout, but they and two runner ups will each receive two tickets to the next Dirtybird Campout, a Dirtybird merchandise pack, and a week on OnNow.tv as a Featured Livestream Creator.

The winner will be announced on October 2.

View the competition and enter.

OnNow.tv’s new partnership with Dirtybird

“Dirtybird is the perfect partner for OnNow.tv. They have always taken a creative approach to music and events that is truly fan-centric. They are building an entire schedule of great, live things to watch. This kind of exploratory, open-minded vision is what will turn livestreaming from a niche or a stopgap into a new way to express and entertain.”

OnNow.tv CEO and Founder Matthew Adell on partnership with Dirtybird

Photo of Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado. She loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

