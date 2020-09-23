Dirtybird, OnNow.tv Give Fans Chance to Join Couchout

Dirtybird and OnNow.tv are collaborating to give rising DJs the chance to perform for Dirtybird Couchout. Dirtybird Couchout is the virtual solution to the Dirtybird Campout music festival.

To enter the contest for a chance to perform, DJs must upload a 30-60 minute set to OnNow.tv by September 25. On September 26, contestants can encourage friends, family, and friends to vote for their set. Fan voting will end on September 30. Afterwards, the top 10 most-voted contestants will have their sets judged by Claude VonStroke, who will help select the winner.

Not only will the winner get to perform for Dirtybird Couchout, but they and two runner ups will each receive two tickets to the next Dirtybird Campout, a Dirtybird merchandise pack, and a week on OnNow.tv as a Featured Livestream Creator.

The winner will be announced on October 2.

View the competition and enter.

OnNow.tv’s new partnership with Dirtybird