DROELOE Announces New Album, “A Matter of Perspective”

Electronic audio-visual duo, “DROELOE” teases their forthcoming album, “A Matter of Perspective” with a new single, “Roadside Flowers“. The album has a release date of November 13th, and the single proudly showcases DROELOE’s production and composition sophistication. Consequently, it transitions between dulcet quiet and bombastic intensity with a delicate touch. Moreover, the final crescendo brings with it an enormous pay-off.

Eclectic electronica

“A Matter of Perspective” is DROELOE’s most complete and sophisticated work to date. Accordingly, it combines its previous three EPs along with seven brand new tracks. Listeners will find riveting elements of pop, dubstep, hip-hop, classical, and electronica in these tunes. The cohesive feel of the album blends melancholic songwriting with a bold and colorful sonic palette that cuts brightly against the beautiful voices of their inspiring vocal collaborators.

From the contrast of somber French horns and distorted synth swells of the intro track “Panorama” to the last note of the languid, woozy closer “Treasure Map“, this succinct album is a masterpiece. “Open Blinds” has tinges of Bon Iver set against a galloping, drunken beat and buzzing bass tones. Also, lead single “Sunburn (Reimagined)” provides a more organic-flavored version of their biggest hit. “Looking Back (Reimagined)” is an even more bruising version of their 2018 masterpiece that will set bass lovers into a tailspin, and leads beautifully into the stuttering rhythms and joyous synth work of “Virtual Friends (Reimagined)“.

Artful and atmospheric

Furthermore, as the anthology approaches, DROELOE is hard at work planning their latest art galleries. The theme would revolve around canvases and structures that play with optical illusions based on how the admirer is viewing the artwork. Additionally, the duo plans to create a new art gallery experience. Multiple alternative renders of each artwork would be rendered as photographs and will be accompanied by a photobook. Be sure to like, follow, and subscribe to DROELOE’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages for more information. “Roadside Flowers” is out now, and “A Matter of Perspective” will be released on November 13th on bitbird. Also, be sure to click here to pre-order the album.