Dubstep – A New Sound For Electronic Dance Music

Dubstep is a style of modern electronic dance music, which originally originated in South London in the mid-2000s. It is normally characterized by coarse, syncopated, slowly paced rhythms with prominent low-frequency sub bass frequencies. Artists who perform dubstep include producers such as DJ Craze, Diplo, Kero, J Dilla, and producers like Elastica, Makon, Om Fadhlan, Rezz, and Zebra Katz. Dubstep has grown in popularity worldwide over the past decade.

Despite its seemingly unique sound, dubstep owes much of its popularity to the incorporation of several new elements into the mix. Technically, new elements are “dubs” or segments of a track that are introduced via vocals, lyrics, or instrumentation. The first wave of these was “tech” and “breaks” (free forms of music created on the computer). Dubstep’s next big influence was “french drums” (analogue instruments featuring a front-end stereo sound chip that can be inserted into an existing kit). Dubstep artists began re-creating these French horns and cymbals to feature prominently in their recordings. Dubstep then featured more heavy bass sounds and a broader range of frequencies.

It is now common to hear dubstep artists using features such as vocal distortion and a tight, distorted sound. Other producers add keyboards and drum machines to their sets. Dubstep artists have also begun creating complex drum programming and other sound synthesis packages, sometimes using the sound of an air compressor. These sound samples can be heard in early dubstep singles and have become a standard part of many Dubstep tracks.

Dubstep continues to evolve. It moved from underground to mainstream in less than two years. While many DJs and producers have been quick to brand dubstep as “tribal” music, its producers are often integrated with the most popular electronic producers in dance clubs. This crossover success has led to increased respectability and value for the genre.

Part of what has contributed to this sudden popularity has been the marketing efforts of dubstep DJ’s. Many DJ’s started to promote their own tracks via social networking sites such as Facebook and MySpace. YouTube became a regular place for dubstep artists to upload new releases. Online clubs such as dubstep nights have also played an important role in the explosion of interest in dubstep electronic music.

Some traditional electronic music scenes are starting to take notice of the influence of dubstep. A number of UK DJ’s have been invited to play at some recent club events. Overall, dubstep has benefited from exposure from both mainstream and underground producers. Many people are beginning to listen to electronic music that is influenced by the darker side of dubstep. This new trend seems to be less of a surge than a steady increase in popularity.

There is one common factor that all Dubstep artists have in common; they have made a significant impact on the electronic world. Their sound is unique and has influenced many other producers. If you want to get in on the action, you should definitely look into producing some dubstep tracks. If you are truly interested, you should definitely read more about the history of dubstep and how it has developed since its inception.

Dubstep is quickly becoming one of the most popular forms of electronic music. It’s a mixture of new-age synthetic sounds and looped vocals has helped it to grow in popularity over the last few years. Dubstep will continue to grow as more artists take an interest in the sounds and style of electronic music. In fact, some clubs now have entire sections dedicated to solely displaying Dubstep records. If you love bass music, this might be a great way for you to explore new sounds and styles.