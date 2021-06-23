Poker is incredibly popular, with the World Poker Tour claiming that there are now over 100 million online poker players around the globe. With this wide scope, there is no doubt that poker has influenced much of popular culture and our social psyche. Because of this, it is only natural that highly creative minds gravitate towards the game, with musicians and DJs professing their love for poker. Here are some EDM musicians and DJs who love poker.

23 May 2019; Steve Aoki, Grammy-nominated producer, DJ & entrepreneur, on Centre Stage during day three of Collision 2019 at Enercare Center in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Collision via Sportsfile

Steve Aoki

Grammy-nominated American DJ and record producer Steve Aoki is a poker fanatic, even commentating on several World Series of Poker (WSOP) games and playing cash games in Vegas. When he is not busy collaborating with famous musicians like George Benson, Blink-182, Fall Out Boy, and BTS, he can be seen hosting his own tournaments aboard the famed Holy Ship! in the Bahamas. Aoki is also friends with high-stakes poker professional Phil Ivey.

Photo Credit: Mingle Media TV

Zedd

Zedd is so much more than the DJ who features A-list musicians like Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande in his music. After performing a 90-minute set at the 2017 PokerStars Championship, he debuted in the poker scene in Barcelona. Although he didn’t win the main event, he finished third at a side event, where he pocketed more than $50,000 in prize money.

Photo Credit: flipchip/lasvegasvegas.com

Vanessa Rousso

Vanessa Rousso is a French-American attorney, television personality, and DJ, who also happens to be a professional poker player. The music producer and one half of the EDM duo N1TEL1TE began playing poker in the early 2000s, saving her winnings until she was finally able to compete in live tournaments. Of course, it is no surprise to see her career starting out in online poker rooms. After all, the sign-up process to play real money online poker games is quick and free.

You can even play freeroll tournaments — or competitions where there’s no entry fee — and still win real money. In fact, she officially debuted in the poker scene with the 2005 online WSOP Circuit Event, where she won over $6,000. Later that year, she won the Palms Summer Series Hold‘em event before moving on to on-site events. In 2009, she achieved her highest winnings ever at the European High Roller Championship, where she took home almost a million dollars.

Skrillex

Photo Credit: Michael Nusbaum (Weekly Dig)

One of the most popular EDM artists of all time, eight-time Grammy winner Skrillex is not only a musical genius — he is also an avid poker player. Whenever Steve Aoki hosted his poker tournaments, Skrillex is usually there too, often seen playing at the tables with other professional poker players and celebrities like Hollywood legend Tommy Lee.

Roger Sanchez

Photo Credit: David Boyle (at Pacha Nightclub in Ibiza)

House music veteran Roger Sanchez is not just well-respected in the music industry. Because he lends his music by providing the beats to different legs of the PokerStars European Poker Tour (EPT), he also became known in the poker world. He even graced the celebration of the EPT’s 100th anniversary with Kylie Minogue and Madonna.

Why do EDM musicians and DJs love playing poker?

So, why do musicians and DJs love poker so much? Probably because they both require the same skills of reading what people around you want and making the right moves depending on what you have, be it cards or songs. Those who are into both poker and electronic music production need creativity and skill in order to succeed. And if you are already a successful musician, what’s stopping you from being a successful poker player, too, right?