Effective Electronic Dance Music Promotion Techniques

Electronic dance music promotions is a very lucrative business. It is increasing in popularity throughout the world on a daily basis. As the popularity grows, so does the need for electronic dance music promotions companies and agencies. In order to succeed in this industry, you need a reliable agency to help promote your music. Here is a look at how radio and TV stations to promote music.

One of the biggest ways to get your song played on the airwaves is to hire a radio DJ to play your track. A DJ will be able to bring your electronic dance music promotion to the forefront of the radio stations by having your track listed and promoted on the radio stations online and on the airwaves. Radio DJ’s has access to millions of songs and often have special editions of popular radio shows to play certain tracks. The best way to get your track played on the radio is to have a radio DJ promote your track.

When radio stations play your song, you must make sure that your music is pleasing to the ear and audible to the listener. Nothing is worse than listening to a song and finding out it makes no sense whatsoever. To do this, use a soundboard or program to listen to the track. Listen to it several times to pick out the key points of the music and have someone record these points for you. Make sure that the quality of the recording is top notch and the copy sounds just like the original recording.

An even better option for promotion of your track is to use a DJ to play the track. A DJ will be well versed in what songs are the most popular and heard during promotions. Having a DJ at the radio station will result in more hits during promotions and increase the likelihood of listeners calling in to the show to support your music. A DJ can also provide entertainment while other artists perform live.

Electronic music artists need to know how to promote their music in order to maximize its reach. Promoting a track is easy when using social media websites such as Facebook, MySpace, and Twitter. Promoting your music with these sites is free, requires no money, and gives you the opportunity to connect directly with existing and potential fans. Adding a Facebook button to your page will direct readers to your track, and adding a MySpace and Twitter link will bring your fans to the track as well.

Electronic dance musicians that want to promote their music should try to think globally. Distribute your music to radio stations in other countries and build up an international following. If your track is not played on a regular radio station, consider recording it and submitting it to streaming music websites. By submitting the track to online streaming services, you will likely gain additional exposure through online DJs who may play your track on their radio show.

You should also consider creating a buzz about your song by sending press releases to local newspapers, radio stations, and internet blogs. Send a press release to local news organizations regarding your song. Send a press release to radio stations requesting that they play your song. This is effective because people tend to read the bigger, more famous news stories than they do the smaller regional or local ones.

Lastly, distribute flyers or business cards describing your song. Many times, individuals will come across your song while looking for something else. When they come across your song, they will be eager to find out more about you and where you may be performing your song. This is an excellent way to utilize electronic dance music promotion to increase awareness about your business.