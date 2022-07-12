Electric Zoo 3.0 Will Return on Labor Day Weekend

Electric Zoo 3.0 is joining the technology revolution dominated by Web 3.0 and other innovative tech this Labor Day weekend at Randall’s Island Park. NYC’s premiere music festival today shines the spotlight on the ethereal world bass artist, CloZee, who is not only making her debut at Electric Zoo, but also is featuring some of the best bass-infused electronic acts at her Odyzey stage, taking over the Riverside stage on Sunday, September 4th. To purchase tickets for Electric Zoo 3.0, purchase ticket passes here.

Electric Zoo 3.0; headlined by CloZee at the Odyzey Stage

Hailed by Billboard for creating music that “hits your solar plexus with wavy wobbles”, CloZee has sent ripples throughout the electronic music industry over the last few years, cementing herself as a modern champion of genre-bending bass. Her sound is succinctly disciplined – rooted in classical guitar production and fused with a penchant for freeform melodies, praised by Forbes as creating her own “true CloZee style.”

Her imprint, Odyzey, has proven to be a home for some of the best bass-influenced music producers, with music that embodies her adventurous spirit, drawing inspiration from all around the world. On September 4, EZoo attendees will get to witness the debut of the Odyzey stage, which is packed with immense talent.

Electric Zoo: Supernaturals | 2021 Official Aftermovie

More amazing artists at Electric Zoo 3.0; starting off with Mersive and Redrum

Joining the lineup is one of the modern innovators and trailblazers in the freeform genre, Mersiv, whose music has a way of transmitting therapeutic and healing energy to listeners. Portland-based artist Redrum is known for curating bewitching music to help her listeners find their inner magic, and is a must-see set.

“I have looked up to CloZee for years so having the opportunity to play Electric Zoo as a part of her takeover is such a dream! I love New York and I can’t wait to play there again, the lineup is insane I’m honored to be a part of it”. Redrum

NZO and Canvas

NZO is an exciting addition, whose mission is to make something beautiful for others to listen to. He lives up to that mission through luminescent synth lines that flutter through his tracks like fireflies, chest-caving bass, and wistful, nostalgic vocal samples. Canvas consistently delivers music for your mind, body, and soul, something she considers #GutMusic.

“Electric Zoo has been on my festival bucket list for a long time! So to be attending for the first time AND performing alongside family is a dream come true!! I cannot wait to CONNECT with so many souls from around the world through my music, gut music”! Canvas

Tripp St. and Wreckno

Tripp St. is another name synonymous with the Odyzey imprint, offering a unique integration of deep freeform bass and apparent boom-bap influences. Wreckno has helped carve a safe space for LGBTQ+ people in the Bass Music/EDM world and never fails to deliver electrifying performances.

I am beyond excited to be on the Odyzey stage at EZoo this year for so many reasons. I’ve always looked up to and respected Clozee and her team so much, and in the last year have had so many incredible moments with them. The Odyzey family is truly one of the best crews I’ve had the pleasure of working with, and any time I get to share a stage with them is a blessing. I can’t wait to bring all of that free form experimental HEAT to EZoo”! Wreckno

Rome In Silver

Rome In Silver has an uncanny knack for placing tactful melodies atop plenty of gusto on the low-end that never fails to leave crowds mesmerized during his shows.

Sumthin Sumthin

Sumthin Sumthin is beloved by both the underground and the mainstream, with an ability to bridge together lightness and darkness in a formidable way whether in the studio or on stage. Capping off the Odyzey lineup is NotLo, who continues to make an impact with her music along with her actions, using her platform to support and donate to a variety of organizations like The NAACP and RAINN.

CloZee ensures that all artists and fans will have a great EZoo

There’s no doubt that CloZee has created a special community of both artists and fans around her music and her Odyzey imprint, making NYC the perfect home to make their EZoo debut.