Electronic Dance Music – A Quick Review

Electronic dance music, or EDM, as it is often called, is an expansive collection of percussive, electronic musical styles developed primarily for raves, nightclubs, and clubs. These styles can be hard to classify, as they are often a mix of many other musical elements, such as house, techno, pop, or even dance. What is common, though, is the wide variety of EDM that has been developed over the years. The sound is usually high-tech with a lot of bass, but there is also a lot of playfulness and looseness to it as well. If you are looking for electronic dance music to add some spice to your party or night time fun, then this article is for you.

Hardstyle is perhaps the most popular form of electronic dance music. Many hardstyle songs are fast and hard, but they are also typically very sexy and bouncy. The first break from this style of electronic dance music was jungle music, which featured plenty of high-pitched sounds and a heavy dose of Reggae influences. Since that time, hardstyle has developed a lot of sub-styles. Some of the more popular ones are breakdown, classic hardstyle, hardcore techno, as well as nu-hard.

Dubstep is quickly becoming one of the more popular edm genres within the UK dance scene. Dubstep is characterized by fast tempo dance beats combined with breakbeats. This style is very popular among young girls in the UK as well as clubbers from all over the globe. As dubstep music is considered to be a fairly new genre, many DJs who specialize in the style have yet to release their debut album. Dubstep is also commonly confused with reggaeton and drumstep, which are already well established dance genres within the UK.

Techno and new wave are two other forms of electronic music genre that were created during the 90’s. Both of these styles feature fast paced drum beats with complex bass rhythms. These beats often come in repeated segments called “breaks” in some cases. These breaks are used in conjunction with other techniques such as glitches, sampling, AutoTune, and drum looping. These techniques are often used to create unique and interesting sounds within the music.

House music as it is commonly known is another of the many popular edm genres. Although many people consider house music to be too dark, it was actually one of the first major EDM genres. It features heavy vocals and was first recorded around the early 1990s. Throughout the years, the popularity of house music has declined somewhat due to rap and hip-hop music gaining more popularity.

Tribal music is another of the many types of trance/dance music that emerged from the 1970s. It is closely related to house music because it is produced electronically using sampling. The production of tribal music was initially done using samples from traditional tribal songs.

Other forms of electronic dance music include Latin, Afro-Cuban, French and New World. Latin is a type of electronic dance music that features a steady tempo and a heavy rhythm. Afro-Cuban music features a unique style of beat that goes in and out of Latin rhythm. French is characterized by a light and airy feeling, while New World music tends to have a North American feel to it. All three of these styles have become widely popular in recent years.

These are only a few of the different genres of electronic dance music that are produced today. Popular music of all kinds has been produced using several of these styles. EDM is a term that generally encompasses all of these various dance styles but they have developed separately over time.