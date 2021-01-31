If you are looking for the best electronic dance music documentary, you’ve come to the right place! In this article I’m going to give you my personal opinion of what the best one is. Theatrical and nontheatrical; this article covers both.

“Escape From The Matrix” is my personal favorite electronic dance music documentary. The documentary starts off with an informative look back at the roots of hard house, through the evolution of the hard house scene to its current state. Then it proceeds to examine what electronic dance music really was like during the 1980s. Some of my favorite scenes even include snippets from the original Star Wars films!

“Electronic Dance Music: A History Tour” is my second pick. This particular documentary film tells the history of electronic dance music and what the genre is all about. It’s very well paced and includes interviews with famous DJs such as Paul McCartney, DJ Craze, and Carl Cox. The documentary film looks closely at what made the music successful and the things that were wrong or failed. This particular documentary film is definitely worth a watch.

“Tomorrowland” is my third choice for the best electronic dance music documentary. This film traces the history of electronic dance music from its inception all the way through to the modern day. The documentary is full of great footage, interviews, and fun factoids that make the film very entertaining. At one point in the film, they are going to take you on a journey to Tomorrowland. While I am not familiar with Tomorrowland, I know that it is located in Los Angeles and it is the name of a well known theme park.

“EDM Tape” falls into the fourth spot on my list. This electronic dance music documentary film follows the lives of three teenage house music producers from Brooklyn, NY. It includes the three members of House of Pain, DJ Pauly D and Kool Herc. I wasn’t sure about the part where Pauly D was doing shots and was a bit shaken by the fact that he talked about doing drugs. However, I did enjoy the conversation about hip-hop and how he thought the music would sound.

No list of electronic dance music documentaries would be complete without including “The EDM Tape.” This film follows the lives of three electronic music producers from Brooklyn, NY. One member of the crew, Kool Herc, is featured in the documentary. While it didn’t capture the zeitgeist of the decade, it did capture some of the emotion and hard house music that I was introduced to. The documentary wasn’t perfect, but it sure made for interesting viewing.

In fifth place on this list is “Electronic House Music Means… More Than a Disco.” This film follows the career of three electronic dance music producers from New York. While it didn’t quite hit home with me, it’s well worth a watch.

Hopefully you got a great deal from this electronic dance music documentary. I had a difficult time making my decision between the various documentaries available. I ultimately decided that the ones listed above were the best. I am a huge fan of both house music and the electronic genre of music. The documentary was entertaining and informative. I’m sure once you watch it you will feel the same.

I’m not going to lie to you and say that “Electronic House Music Means… More Than a Disco” changed my life. It took me a while to get hooked, but seeing the lives behind the scenes of major recording labels and live dance music festivals was fascinating. Watching producers dream up tunes, record them, and bring them to life is captivating. Watching them tour the world and play live shows was exhilarating.

If you have never seen “Electronic House Music Means… More Than a Disco,” then you definitely need to see it. The documentary film will take you behind the scenes and show you what it’s really like to work in the industry as an electronic dance music producer. You’ll hear candid interviews from people like DJ Pauly D, Tyga, Kulture, and many others that you would probably never get a chance to hear in a “real” magazine or interview. Overall the documentary was very interesting and I recommend it highly to anyone who wants to learn more about the electronic dance music industry from a perspective not common or accessible to the general public.

As a side note, if you are planning on throwing a EDM event anytime soon, this is a must see documentary marks the anniversary of “Tomorrowland” and just happens to be my personal favorite documentary of all time. It’s very entertaining, informative, and thought provoking at the same time. It’s worth a viewing. Have fun!