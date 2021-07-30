Electronic dance music is very much alive and well in the digital era. It shows no sign of dying out even though it hasn’t been part of the mainstream for too many years. The birth of the rave scene in the early to mid-1980s led to the mass popularity of electronic dance music that has yet to wane. Electronic dance music is still very much a force to be reckoned with and although commercially unsuccessful in the UK and the US, it still remains an underground culture in those countries. For those not acquainted with electronic dance music it was a unique blend of the dancefloor staples such as ‘trance’, ‘techno’ and ‘house’. With a heavy focus on the drumbeat this style of music was also known as ‘dance music’.

Electronic dance music documentaries are increasing in popularity across the globe. A recent documentary concentrating on the rave scene in Britain is now at the top of the search engine Google. Documentaries like this are becoming more popular as people realise the importance of understanding the history of electronic dance music. Films aimed at educating about electronic dance music documentaries are now gaining audiences all over the world. Many are even available online for free but please be aware that many are poorly produced or feature rehashed material from other sources.

Dance/Hard Trance Documentary: A Documentary commissioned and produced by the rave/house music festival about the increasing popularity of electronic dance music in major UK Cologne with special focus on what were at the time highly fashionable house tracks such as those which were featured in the hit movie soundtrack. Produced by Tom Tyrell and featuring interviews from people involved in the scene such as Oliver Ekwens, DJ Craze and Carl Cox, the documentary gained rave reviews from dance music experts across the web. Electronic Dance Music Docu-umentary is a ten hour long film documenting the rise of House and Progressive Techno in the UK from the late 90’s to present day. It follows the rise and fall of many such pioneers such as paramedics, radio legends, record producers and record companies. Reaching number one in Google Videos, it has been praised by critics and fans alike.

Furlan Social Club: A festival of sorts, this documentary was filmed by a group of filmmakers headed by Simon Cowell. The documentary was released in May of this year but received wide critical acclaim from all over the web. Featuring interviews from artists such as SF and Zany and styled around the world famous rave party scene, Furlan Social Club is a refreshing look at the art of ecstasy. Produced by award-winning director, this documentary has now become one of the best selling documentaries from the year with many praising its style. Reviewed on Furlan Cmdr site, this documentary is set to be a real box office hit in the coming years as it follows in the footsteps of rave and house movies which revolutionised the electronic dance music genre in the late 90’s.

Dance With the DJ’s: This electronic dance music documentary showcases the lives and work of Canadian DJs. Shot in a series of candid scenes, this film delves into the creative side of some of today’s popular Canadian DJ’s. The subjects range from the childhood that turned them into seasoned professionals to their personal relationships and what drives them. Shot almost exclusively on the soundboard, the film provides an inside look at what goes on when a DJ is on stage. Viewers are treated to many candid moments and interviews with some of today’s generation’s heavy hitters such as DJ Pauly D and Akon.

DJ mixes is a multi-part documentary series that follows the world of electronic dance music. Following the rise and success of Justin Timberlake, the documentary is an impressive journey into the world of Canadian music. Hiring some of Canada’s finest DJs, the film examines the highs and lows of the pop music circuit from Toronto. With numerous club-versus-party segments, the doc offers up an inside look at what goes on before, during, and after a show at these internationally renowned venues. Part 2 of the series will feature The Weeknd and The Rave House, two of the biggest names in the rap music scene from Toronto.

The Search for E.D. : This is a feature length documentary that tells the story of E.D. An ultra-personalized look into the professional and personal lives of Canadian DJ E-Money, as well as his family. Follow the multi-faceted life of E-Money, as he balances his love of musical performance with being a father, husband, and brother. Shot almost exclusively in black and white, the film provides a behind the scenes look at how the E-Money makes the most of his career while maintaining relationships with his loved ones.

The Rise of the Machines: This is the second installment of the rave culture documentary series. With the rise of house music in Canada, it was only a matter of time before the phenomenon reached North America. The Rise of the Machines follows the rise of House of Pain, Tiesto, and Cashmere through the eyes of those who witnessed and benefited from their rise to fame. While it is not as in-depth as the first documentary, this second one still offers an impressive glimpse into the underground world of electronic dance music from Canada.