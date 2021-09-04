Electronic Dance Music Eduction – What Drives People to Get Involved in it?

Electronic dance music or EDM is the current trend in the DJ scene. This type of music is characterized by its consistent and continuous introduction of high-energy rhythms and melodies. DJs from all corners of the globe are continuously on the lookout for new ways to please their audiences and create a buzz among fans, while seasoned veterans also look to new trends to impress their new fans.

This electronic dance music euphoria 2014 should be experienced to be believed. It is the main factor driving the future growth and popularity of the electronic music scene. As long as new artists choose to incorporate the latest sounds and beats in their sets, the popularity of this style of music will continue to grow and will most likely peak in the next few months and years.

This year, a lot of exciting new acts have emerged to showcase their talents at various dance music festivals around the world. These artists bring a new perspective to electronic music and cater to an ever increasing audience. Some of these performers have been there for a very long time, while others have just recently joined the ranks. Amongst this entire list of talented new and established DJs joining the ranks of this year’s electronic music confabulation, only a few have gained the popularity and attention of the audience all over the world.

Amongst the many notable and well-known stars in the field of electronic dance music euphoria, the name that seems to be buzzing around in the highest regard is that of Armin van Buuren. The Dutch DJ has garnered rave reviews due to his ability to seamlessly blend contemporary sounds with traditional ones to create unique set pieces. This is a feat that not a lot of artists are able to pull off successfully. His extensive catalog of songs has also been garnering rave reviews. Whether you’re a fan of his work or simply admire him for his sheer popularity amongst the DJ community, it’s safe to say that Armin van Buuren has the capacity to draw the attention of every single listener with his performances.

Above all the other DJ’s and producers that took part in the various international festivals of electronic dance music this past year, no one had more impact on the audience than Armin Van Buuren. His popularity was on an upsurge as he brought along a number of special guests to share the spotlight during his performances. This, in fact, marked the first time in recent history that a headlining act was followed by several other performers from the same musical genre. The experience, in itself, was a memorable one for the audience as it offered them an insight into the world of electronic dance music. After the performances, the excited audience and artists mingled together in the chill-out room to celebrate what some considered a major success.

Of course, there can’t be a celebration of Armin van Buuren’s global popularity without a discussion of the ‘Disco Ball’ as this spectacular event became one of the most hyped events of the entire year. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what caused the ‘Disco Ball’ to achieve such heights of popularity but one thing is for sure; there was nothing else quite like it when it came to the electronic dance music euphoria of the crowd. With the ‘Disco Ball’ taking place in many cities all over the world including places like Tokyo and Miami, the euphoria was widespread. Best of all, the audiences were not at all fazed by the presence of various artists from various genres in a single night setting; they simply welcomed it with open arms and enjoyed every minute of it.

One of the biggest draws of the electronic music festival was of course, the sets by the legendary DJs that graced the main stage and that had their audiences singing and clapping along to their hard-hitting tracks. In fact, there was even a point where the ‘Disco Ball’ was briefly interrupted by a challenge from an artist that challenged the ruling DJs who were deemed the favourites for the whole season. This sudden outbreak of competitiveness was quite unprecedented, as until then, there had been few challenges or intermissions from popular and established artists. The sudden rise in popularity for the ‘Disco Ball’ was, in fact, the main reason why artists from all over the world flocked to the city for the ‘Disco Fantasy Festival’.

Aside from the established and well-known DJs, there were a lot of up-and-coming DJs that have made a name for themselves and established their own reputations as sensations in the electronic dance music scene. One of the latest names in the scene is 22-year-old Canadian artist Vince Coughlin, whose real name is Peter Corlett. He has been playing shows all over the world since he was only young, and his popularity has skyrocketed due to his seamless vocals and unorthodox yet melodic beats. His set at the ‘Disco Fantasy Festival’ was another example of how new artists can gain attention and stardom in the world of electronic dance music.