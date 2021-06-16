Electronic Dance Music Energy 2100 (Round 1)

Electronic Dance Music Energizer 2021 will be the biggest electronic music festival to take place this year. With many talented DJs spinning up fresh and innovative beats, the party is set to be a real high. So what are the highlights of the Energizer 2021? Here we go…

The lineup for the electronic dance music festival has been incredibly well decided upon. This huge name is synonymous with quality. Avicii, Hardwell and Kaskade are all regulars at electronic music festivals. They will all set the tone for what to expect at the Energizer. Expect some big name guests as well from artists such as Ferry Corsten, Jazz & Mistaudi, Arty Vs samples and many others.

If you love smooth, fresh sultry vocals from Avicii then don’t miss out on this opportunity to hear him. He’ll be spinning his new ‘Wasted’ track which is believed to be a massive club hit. Then there’s Kaskade who is yet to record an album after his amazing sets at this year’s Eurostep Awards. Expect some of his vintage favourites like ‘Show Me The Limit’ and ‘EDC Vegas’. Kaskade’s sound is just as impressive without the beats.

Ferry Corsten is another big name in the electronic music scene. Expect to see him performing on all of his recent headline shows in the UK. A lot of fans are waiting for his next full-length album ‘Electronic Zoo’, which will be out some time in the near future. He has always had a passion for electronic music from a very young age. Don’t miss out on this chance to get in touch with your inner soul.

Above all the other acts there is one man you must look out for, and that’s Diplo. He’s been going crazy over the last couple of years with his amazing tracks. Expect to hear a whole host of new dance singles this year from him. Expect some classics too such as ‘Show Me The Limit’. There aren’t many DJs out there that can play old school rave like Diplo.

Above all there’s also JSTMR – John Thompson of Disclosure, who will be bringing his new album ‘UTE’. We haven’t heard much from him in the past few years but when he does come out with something new it will be worth listening to. With loads of new electronic music coming out you can expect a heavy play rate this year. Don’t miss out on any of it.

One of the most popular festivals coming up this year is London’s Fabric Live. This is a two-day party with famous DJ’s from across the UK on-stage. Expect house, trance and new age and everything in between. I’ve been watching Fabric Live for years and every year the line-up gets bigger and better. Make sure you are in the area for this fantastic electronic music extravaganza this summer.

Finally, if you want to experience some electronic music in the company of some of the biggest name DJs there is nowhere better than Electric Weekend in Manchester. This huge club/nightclub has been going for years and has seen some legendary DJs perform on-stage. If you’re looking for a club where you won’t find yourself far from the action, you don’t need to look far. It’s all about the bass. Don’t miss out on what could become an incredible night for electronic music lovers this summer.

Another great party to watch is Electric Universe in Birmingham. I have yet to attend this one but I hear it is one of the best parties in Europe. I’m sure I’ll be there soon too. What makes this event unique though is the massive sound system they have. You can’t even hear the music from one end of the party without turning your head around to check out what is going on.

Another amazing club on the list is Fabric Live in London. This is where the world meets electronic dance music royalty. This is a club where you will never forget what hit and what didn’t, as the DJ’s keep you up to date with the show.

So there are some fantastic shows to choose from. Make sure you mark them all out on your travel checklist because these will be some of the most important nights of your life. When you’re at this party no one will care if you had a terrible night or a great one, as long as you are having fun and being respectful you have the perfect party.