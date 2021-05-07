Electronic Dance Music Euphoria

Electronic Dance Music or EDM, as it is more commonly known has become the most sought after music festival these days. This may be because of its huge popularity and wide appeal. It can be safely assumed that what started out as an underground subculture, rave, has now become the crossroads of club culture and modern contemporary society. The term euphoria itself implies that the participants in the rave or hard house scene expect to have good times and experience things that are out of this world. This may be an exaggeration, but when you really think about it, the energy in a party like this is unparalleled.

The first rave party that I attended back in the early days of its popularity, was one which took place in a small club on a not so busy corner of a Spanish beach in Ibiza. It was hosted by someone called Willy Jean, who was well on the way to becoming a name in his own right. It was a tribute to him and his hard house music euphoria which had seemingly swept through the country and were now beginning to take root in clubs and dance floors all over the world. There must have been some expectation that he would be coming back to Ibiza next year to celebrate again, but as it happened, he became more involved with other projects.

A year later, there was another electronic dance music extravaganza. This time, it was in the Ibiza resort town of Positano. Again, word spread fast and soon there was word of Willy Jean’s invite to join him for the second Ibiza Volume 2 party. I think we all know what happened next. He and his hard house friends went from village clubbing to the posh nightclubs of the island, where they still enjoyed their parties to the utmost.

This year marks the third year of EMR Week. And just like every other Electronic Dance Music event, it has become a week long celebration. Promoters are already hard at work promoting the event, with parties, photo shoots, festival tickets selling like hotcakes. But what happens if you missed out on this fun?

Well, the good news is that since this is an electronic dance music experience, you will not miss out on any of the excitement. But the bad news is that you may have to wait a little longer for your turn in the club. The reason is that this will be the only place to get the real full effect of trance music and won’t be boring with the other clubs like Cielo and Oceana which offers its ‘electronic music experience’. In early 1999, Willy Jean was already making waves on the tester records label with his first album ‘Electronic’. This was followed by albums such as ‘Play’, which featured a number one hit ‘Electronic Guitar’.

It was not long before other artists joined in the band wagon and this song ‘Livin’ on their third album ‘Electronic Psychedelia’ made the EDM scene go wild. Once the euphoria started, other artists came up with their own versions of trance tracks which resulted into a very diverse type of electronic dance music euphoria. One of the pioneers in the field was Above & Beyond, who produced ‘Chakra’ and ‘Starflux’. Of course, these artists paved the way for countless other artists to follow in their footsteps.

Now, that the hype is over, there is still no better time than now to get your hands on one of the many ultra-rare White Label EDM albums such as Islands of Acid, K Records vs. ATB, and others that have never been released under the major labels. These rare releases are high quality and perfect for an electronic dance music euphoria experience. What’s even better is you can even download a copy right from the internet for less than the original price!

At this point you probably want to know how can I get the best of this golden age of dance music. The answer is simple. If you are looking for a head start on the latest high quality releases and you don’t care about saving money, then you need to check out the virtual store, called the virtual store. These websites offer downloads at a lower cost because they are often distributed by a third party, and these downloads are perfect for beginners and experts alike, on any level of hard dance or any other genre of electronic music.