Electronic Dance Music Events: Great Festivals

When you think of electronic dance music, you may think of sweaty nightclubs with flashing lights and music blasting from speakers. That’s the stuff in electronic dance music events are all about. But behind those walls, there’s a whole other scene. Events like Electric Zoo – Dallas, Secret Garden Festival in Los Angeles, and Dance Fest in Santa Monica are filled with hundreds of world-class DJs to play for your enjoyment.

Some electronic dance music events even happen outdoors. At Electric Zoo, the huge outdoor venue hosts a week of parties that combine the best of both sweaty clubbing and free-form entertainment. DJs set the tone with upbeat trance music, while the crowd eats up the energy and claps and groans with delight. At Secret Garden, an entire evening’s party is built around a massive sound system. And at Dance Fest, the party doesn’t end after the sun sets; partygoers stay dancing all night long as music keeps on pouring from the massive speakers.

There are also plenty of other electronic dance music events happening throughout the Los Angeles area. Why not check out Kinko’s monthly Club Celebration in West Hollywood? It’s the place to go if you want to shake things up a bit. Guests can enjoy vintage fashion, free dance music, and even go on a photo booth experience (with the photographer doing the lion’s head dance). And because it’s Kinko’s, guests have the benefit of meeting and getting to know some of the stars of the industry during the party as well.

If you’re looking for a fun night out with a good vibe, look into the world of competitively themed electronic dance music. Themed events happen regularly all over L.A. It’s easy to see why they continue to be so popular. There’s always something going on, whether it’s a prize ceremony or a friendly competition. Why watch when you can participate? Competitions range from bean bags versus wooden blocks, to the ultimate musical contest, a collaboration between five artists.

If a more casual party is more your speed, there are still plenty of fun options in Los Angeles. Head to an outdoor barbeque party at one of the many outdoor locations in town. Get a grill going and invite a few guests over. Enjoy the sunshine while eating, drinking, and chatting. Kick back and relax while the music takes you to the next level. Bring along cold beverages like water or iced teas for an after-party refreshment.

Of course, there’s nothing quite like a night in with a full house at a well-known electronic dance music venue. It’s the ultimate in party planning, with plenty of dancing and entertainment to keep you up all night long. Expect to see a variety of musical performances by local and international acts. Take in the show from the DJ, who knows what his next set list will be like. You can also go to see the stars at the after-party concert-a sold out affair.

You don’t have to be out of your mind if you want to plan a trip to one of the many electronic dance music events in Los Angeles. There’s no shortage of places. Head to Hollywood and enjoy the after-party festivities at one of the club’s after-party parties. Or, visit Santa Barbara for some peace and tranquility.

The great thing about electronic dance music events is the diversity they bring to any area of life. They’re not just for the rave crowd. They can take place at graduation parties or bachelorette parties. They can occur as long as it is a celebration of something. The point is that it brings people together and makes them realize that they are not alone in their love for this music and the clubbing atmosphere it gives.