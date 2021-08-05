Electronic Dance Music Festival in Chicago

The Electronic Dance Music Festival (EDM) is the largest and most impressive Dance Music Festival to ever come to the USA. With more than five hundred artists from eleven different countries, EDM Chicago will be something memorable to behold for years to come. Music lovers from all around the world have come down to experience the best the United States has to offer by attending these events. The main event is held each June at the Auditorium assuming the title of “Dancefest.”

Since its inception, the Electronic Dance Music Festival has grown to encompass several different venues. First it was just the Chicago venue, but in 1997 they added an independent studio to the bill. Now they even have a television contract with WLS-TV out of Chicago. Chicago radio stations also feature this as a programming option. The festival now seems to have sprouted like wildfire out of nowhere. Even though it seems there are a beginning and end to every year, it never slows down or fails to charm audiences from across the country and around the world.

This electronic dance music festival, Chicago owes its beginnings to the “EDM Congress” held in the same place for fourteen years. This Congress brought together electronic dance music fans from all over the world for an entire weekend. From the early beginnings of the electronic music scene to present day EDM, Chicago has embraced it wholeheartedly. Although Chicago has a reputation for other popular and mainstream music, this still is one of the more original and underground festivals.

The Electric Daisy Carnival began when the owner saw a need for a huge music festival in the Windy City. After working for years with corporate America to put on big corporate parties, he realized he could create an electronic music scene just like he had at his parties in Las Vegas. He decided to name the festival Electric Daisy Carnival, which is of course in reference to the electric Daisy daisies that are used in lighting design. The “Daisy” became synonymous with the music. It stuck.

The Electric Daisy Carnival grew into a week long multi-day music extravaganza, and now, it has been re-named “EDC Chicago” for the past two years. There have been over twelve thousand visitors over the past two years, which puts it ahead of many of the other music festivals that have been held. If you have never been to this festival, it is quite magical. The lights are dazzling, the djs are amazing, and the music is soulful and uplifting. Not only do the DJs blow you away with their talent, but they are able to combine this talent with the latest electronic equipment available.

Just as in Las Vegas, the “EDC Chicago” festival attracts people from all over the world. This means that you will find that there is something for everyone at this Chicago electronic dance music festival. You can relax with your feet up and enjoy the hypnotic rhythm of the live djs, or bust out some new tunes. The festival also provides free transportation for local residents, so you can experience Chicago at its best.

If you are thinking about going to the Electric Daisy Carnival in Chicago, make sure you check out the “EDC Chicago” website before hand. You can learn a lot about the artists that will be performing and buy tickets in advance. The website also offers information about the upcoming events and concerts. This website also has a blog and offers information about Chicagoans who attend the festival. In addition, if you have any comments or suggestions, you can leave them on the blog.

Another good website to get information about the electronic dance music festival in Chicago, as well as in Chicago and around the country, is Jamendo. There, you will find a full schedule of the upcoming concerts and events. You can also read more about the history of the festival, view photos and track listings. The website also includes a blog and you can use it to stay up to date on Chicago news and events pertaining to the spring awakening festival.