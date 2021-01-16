Electronic Dance Music In The 1980s

Electronic Dance Music first began to take shape in the early 1980s. It was the decade of synthesizers and other technological advancements that spurred the creation of “new music.” In fact, it has come to define many genres of music. At the time, many music producers were beginning to see the potential of DJ mixes as a method to increase the club experience. However, with the advent of sampling and other new methods of audio recycling, the DJ became somewhat obsolete.

Today, electronic dance music continues to thrive, and even more artists are beginning to explore new ways to make it grow even further. Electronic dance music is basically electronic music which is predominantly produced for use in clubs, raves, or anywhere that is focused on electronic dance-based music. This is typically where a DJ put together a consistent, eclectic selections of songs which progresses from one song to the next in a smooth, continuous transition or seamless mix. Many DJs have emerged as legends because they were able to combine multiple styles and use them all over the club or radio station.

Some electronic dance music is created specifically by an artist. For example, Swedish House Mafia has made quite an impact because of the incredible music selection they have made. Other acts also have a hand in establishing trends in electronic dance music. For example, trance legend Kraftwerk took electronic dance music to the masses with their unforgettable’Machines’ album. Their ‘Hurt’ album went on to become an even more popular album of the decade.

There have been other artists that have had a profound impact on electronic dance music. One of these would be the rave-up group dubstep. This particular style of electronic dance music is extremely popular with many youngsters today. In fact, many people often compare it to reggae because of the drum programming and the use of complex dance routines. The first dubstep single that came out was the epic ‘Reckless and Dangerous’, although it has taken some time for it to reach the peak of popularity.

Another group of artists who were key players in the development of modern day electronic dance music are the producers of jungle and hip-hop. These producers influenced the sound of countless clubs throughout the world in the early to mid 1980s. Though this form of dance music has not remained static, it has definitely evolved through the years. Dubstep, jungle, and hip-hop each achieved major popularity during this time.

Today, even though electronic dance music continues to evolve and change, certain elements of it continue to appear. For example, many clubs and parties feature a set list of popular dance songs which is constantly changing. The list changes on a weekly or monthly basis depending upon who is booking the venue. New trends may come up and old favourites may be brought out again. These songs have become an integral part of electronic dance music.

Another important part of electronic dance music is the production of the music. The production techniques which are used will vary from artist to artist. Though some producers use the traditional format of sampling keyboards and playing chords on the keyboards, others may use new and innovative techniques. Some use only one instrument, while others may use a large number of instruments. The mixing techniques employed will also differ from producer to producer.

Electronic dance music has gone through many changes over the years. It is now evolving into other forms such as house, techno and urban. However, the most popular form of dance music is still break dance. It can be described as an amalgamation of breakdancing and hip-hop. Other styles include ballroom dancing, meringue, ballet and Latin-inspired dances.