Here are three guidelines on how to correctly begin your electronic dance music production: Learn the fundamentals. Get familiar with the most important software available today: Pro Tools. Use popular songs as your starting point. Select songs that are already produced commercially or ones that have been highly-rated by others. This way you can reduce the risk of picking up bad habits and maximize your learning.

Create a library of samples. You can save a lot of time by using a library of sounds rather than starting from scratch. A library will make it easier to recall and match electronic dance music production software sounds to your beat making project. Don’t worry if there aren’t any samples in your computer right now. Electronic music makers have come a long way from the days when sequencing a track with only one sample was all it took to create great beats. Sampling is very common nowadays.

Experiment with electronic dance music production software. Most producers out there today have a lot of experience and they know exactly what makes a great beat. If you are new to producing electronic tracks, you can still get some great ideas from analyzing other people’s works. Find a website that allows you to open its sample files for free and use them to get inspiration. By observing the way their sounds affect each other, you can eventually come up with your own unique sound.

Mastering binaural beats. Using electronic dance music production software, you can produce binaural beats, which are beats that have two different frequencies that match in pitch but a different rhythm. Binaural beats are known for being one of the best ways to add more layers and complexity to a beat making the beat really stand out.

Touch screen interface. Some producers make the mistake of designing an electronic one-man band video game with complicated motion capture systems. When you try to play this type of game using ordinary game consoles, the motion capture tends to be slow. On the other hand, most beat makers find that using haptic feedback for their projects is much easier on the player’s fingers. The feedback allows the player to feel exactly where every beat in the track is at.

Use virtual instruments. You may have some great ideas on how you want your track to sound, but a lot of beat making beginners tend to leave the quality of their music up to the virtual instruments. The problem with using virtual instruments is that even the best sounding ones can be hard to match with a fast beat. With a good set of audio clips, you can create the beat that you want, without having to hire a professional beat maker.

Don’t overdo it with the mixing. One mistake newbie producers often make is to overdo the reverb and compression on the tracks that they are working on. They tend to think that if the song sounds “perfect”, then they have created the perfect beat. This is not true and will just end up as a waste of time and money. The average electronic DJ will spend about 95% of their time creating new tunes, so don’t be afraid to leave the other 5% for creating new beats.

If you are still starting out in electronic dance music production, these techniques should help you get started. You can also get a more in-depth tutorial on the craft from an expert beat maker. The Internet has made it easier than ever before to learn how to produce electronic dance music. All you need is a good computer with a reliable Internet connection, some spare time and some money.