Electronic Dance Music Promotion Services for Clubs, Schools and Music Bizivals

Electronic dance music promotions has taken off throughout the last decade and is currently one of the fastest growing music markets in the world. EDM promotion companies today target radio DJ’s who needs to feature up-and-coming talent and wish to promote only the best new talent on their various radio shows. DJs who specialize in only one or a few styles of electronic dance music often promote these acts.

Radio DJ’s has been an integral part of electronic dance music promotion for years, as they are usually the first to introduce acts to radio stations and as such they are the most effective at finding popular music for promotions. Most radio stations will actively seek out new talent and run stories about the new act to highlight them to listeners. Having your DJ on the radio is a great way to increase exposure and build hype around new music.

The internet also plays a major role in the electronic music promotion world. Many promoters of live acts rely on social media sites to get the word out about acts and upcoming shows. DJ’s are now responsible for managing their social networking pages and ensuring that the right people see their links and posts. This helps build up hype about a show which will lead to increased radio play and DJ play. Social media sites like Facebook and Twitter have taken the dance industry by storm and are essential tools in the modern day promoter’s toolbox.

Online promotions have also played a huge part in the rise of DJ’s using the internet to promote themselves and their act. A large amount of djs are now affiliates of online promotion companies that offer free services for anyone looking to promote themselves via the web. These services range from blog posting to press releases and more, offering all levels of electronic dance music promotion services to the public.

The rise in popularity of emceeing shows such as Take Me Away and collaborations between different DJs has also created huge amounts of hype. These shows showcase the best emcees in the area and give the fans something to look forward to each night. They are becoming the staple that many promoters use to increase their exposure and fan base. Promoters now have the opportunity to increase their radio play and TV play while building a loyal base of loyal listeners to their DJ’s.

Promotion companies have also realised the importance of social networking and have begun to use it heavily in their campaigns. They have put together video blogs that feature the best djs in action. The video blogs are interactive and allow fans to ask questions directly or indirectly to the djs allowing them to get to know them better. Video blogs can be emailed directly to friends and fans or sent out through email as small promotional pieces. Social networking is one of the strongest forms of electronic dance music promotion.

Electronic music promotion services for DJs can also include offering DJ contests. People who are interested in becoming professional DJs may want to enter into contests for money or to have the chance to perform at festivals. These contests can be offered by both local and national promotions for a variety of EDM artists.

One great way to promote a DJ and his act is to give them free studio time on your radio station. Playing a mix of different songs from different artists can drive a lot of traffic to a local DJ. Radio stations are great ways to get a name for a DJ and gain recognition locally. They also offer fans the chance to ask questions and ask for feedback, which is great for developing new techniques and ideas. Promotions for djs can range from contests to giving fans the chance to see the newest styles of DJ’s in action.