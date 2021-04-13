Electronic Dance Music – The Three Main Styles

EDM electronic dance music is an umbrella term for a plethora of electronic dance music genres, including but not limited to nu-dance, pop-n-lock, breakcore, new wave, IDM, and hardstyle. Electronic dance music is, quite frankly, one of the most widely enjoyed and most recognizable music styles in the world today. It’s also one of the most popular music styles of recent decades. Electronic dance music has been featured in countless songs by many well-known and not-so-known artists, from superstar Madonna to obscure bedroom bands.

Electronic dance music is characterized by its heavy, dark, pulsating beats and thick, lush melodies. Some of the more popular and harder EDM styles are strictly breakcore, featuring heavy breakbeats with minimal glitch. Nu-dance is a sub-genre of breakcore that leans more heavily on the drum & bass sound. New wave is fast paced, dreamlike electronic dance music with a wide variety of musical influences (guitar leads, keyboards, samples, drum programming, etc).

The first thing you’ll notice about electronic dance music is the massive amount of bass it contains. Because of this, many producers feel it’s necessary to use a large amount of sub-bass sounds in their songs, which helps create the “right” beat. The second thing to consider when creating your own electronic dance tune is the tempo. This will determine the “feel” or style of the song and will vary depending on whether you’re looking to make a club-bounce, slow jam, or a faster paced, faster tempo tune.

Some producers prefer a hard edge sound, such as that heard on some early Wu-Tang Clan tracks. Other producers want a softer tone, often achieved by using synthetic drums. No matter what kind of sound you’re aiming for, there are plenty of EDM producers out there who can help you reach your vision! Another great thing about electronic dance music is that anyone can make a song and call it their own, even if they haven’t put any effort into it. This is what makes it so exciting – nobody has to know who created it!

One of the biggest trends currently going on in electronic dance music is “trap”. Trap is a fairly new style which mixes trap music with hip hop or bounce music. At first, the trap was thought to be an inferior version of breakcore, due to its similarity to hardcore techno, but it’s growing rapidly in popularity and listenership. With the success of artists like No I.D., Disclosure, and artists such as Wale, it’s easy to see why. Trap is constantly evolving and becoming more diverse, so don’t be afraid to move it up in order to keep things interesting in your music.

If the trap doesn’t suit you (or you don’t like trap), then don’t be afraid to explore other genres of electronic dance. Above all, never forget about electro-swing. Electro-swing is an old style of dance which has been revitalised by modern producers. It features a heavy and futuristic beat, which is reminiscent of early 80s disco-style music. With its bright lights and throbbing rhythms, it’s perfect for an evening out on the town!

Finally, don’t forget about dubstep. Dubstep is another very popular form of electronic dance music. It’s a fast-paced style of music, with drum and bass and breakcore mixed in. This makes it perfect for when you have a few drinks and want to party. Unlike many other styles of music which are completely melodic, dubstep is often more distorted and aggressive in tone. If you’re interested in this style of electronic dance music but don’t think it’s for you, try to focus on the positive: dubstep is one of the most interesting and well thought out styles of electronic dance music today.

All in all, if you’re looking for something a bit more uplifting or experimental, then modern and traditional EDM may not be for you. However, don’t write this off. EDM is still growing in popularity and will only gain in popularity in the future. If you’re looking for something new and unique, however, don’t rule out the traditional forms of electronic dance. You’ll be sure to find something you’ll love.