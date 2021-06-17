Electronic Music Styles – What’s the Difference?

The latest electronic genre to hit the club scene is called “EDM”. Electronic dance music, or EDM, has become one of the fastest growing segments of the club scene in North America. It originated from the UK’s underground rave scene, but has now spread all over the world. EDM is characterized by high tempo, high energy and lots of fun. The style of fast electronic dance music involves breakbeats, drum and bass, jungle and drum and hip-hop, and much more.

Fast electronic music also employs a number of sound effects. Most commonly used are squeals of feedback, pitched-voice effects and drum and bass sounds. The music made by this style of dance uses the ‘breaks’ introduced between the song segments. These breaks often serve to introduce new song segments. However, they may also serve to take the edge off the music, as in ‘breaks’ introduced between a segment of steady drum and bass. Other types of break are sometimes used as well, such as repeated octave Repeat, which creates an incredibly heavy sound effect.

Another characteristic of this style of electronic music is that it usually starts in a smooth, continuous manner, but slows down towards the end. Often, this sudden change is triggered by a single hit on the snare or some other percussion instrument. Other times, the change is created by the use of reverb. Reverb has the unique ability to change the character of sounds, as well as their volume, making them far more powerful than they would normally be.

Another hallmark of this style of electronic music is its ‘ambient’ mood. Most of the ‘noises’ in this genre are usually soft and subtle. This means that most people find it difficult to decipher whether they’re being stimulated or not. It’s also common for a single voice to sing in the background, creating a wonderfully melodic drone.

Finally, we come to ‘future beats’. This kind of music tends to sound very ‘fly-by-night’, with nothing particular to sing along to. Instead, the tempo tends to change frequently, so that the listener constantly keeps up, making for an exciting and impressionable experience.

These are just three of many different styles of electronic music that can be heard today. There are also a number of places where you can download free beats that you can use to create your own original sounds. Many people who are looking to make an expressive musical statement can do so by using this ‘free audio work’. ‘Free audio work’ can be found on a number of websites where musical talent can be tapped if you’re internet savvy. You can also look for these sounds online in blogs, forums and discussion groups.

Hopefully I have introduced you to some of the terms commonly associated with the style of fast dance. Just remember, they are only loosely based upon traditional music styles. If you find a song that strikes an emotional chord, it’s probably worth exploring further. But don’t let that mean that you should ignore traditional styles altogether, as they still have their place in electronic composition. In fact, by learning a little about both, you might even end up discovering a whole new world of music!