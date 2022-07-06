Returning for its 5th year, Elements Music and Arts Festival is back at an all new location August 19-22, 2022 in Long Pond, PA.

Last year in 2021, we saw amazing performances by artists such as Desert Hearts, Will Clarke, Diplo and more. This year we will get to see an even bigger lineup featuring some of the favorites from years prior such as Dirtybird Records sensational Claude VonStroke, Fisher, The Golden Pony, a b2b of Marbs & Porky from Desert Hearts and the return of electronic and jam bands to the festival such as STS9, Sunsquabi and Space Bacon.

Image Courtesy: Elements Music and Arts Festival

What is the Elements Music and Arts Festival all about?

The festival is renown for its Burner-esq vibes and scenery; one of the only events of it’s kind on the east coast. It truly is an experience like no other festival consistently flashing an impressive lineup, production, activities and art. It’s kind of like a miniature Burning Man meets Electric Forest and even features art cars like you would find at the Burn.

The history of the festival can be traced back to Brooklyn, where co-founders Timothy Monkiewicz and Brett Herman started out throwing small parties and evolved into something much more.

“I think we’ve been lucky.” Monkiewicz reflects. “We started these parties for entertainment. A lot

of music festivals started just with music in mind, or some with only one genre of music. We

really did start as a party. Music was always a huge part, it is what you dance to and hear all

throughout the party, but that was never the only thing about it.”

But let’s be honest, we’re the lucky ones who get to experience such a well done festival. BangOn! NYC has been booming since the start. We’ve been lucky enough to see them in action from hosting a stage at Mysteryland USA to their ever famous annual Time and Space New Years Eve and Halloween parties.

Join us as we dive in to what makes this festival like no other…

The Stages

Typically you can frolic to 4 stages appropriately named – Earth, Fire, Water, and Air – after the 4 elements. New on the lineup is The Wub Hub. This year production features stage partners such as Deep Root Records, Nu Androids, Unlocked, Para Presents, Dubday, Longturn Music, The Drop BK, Therefore Records and The Gradient Perspective.

Elements 2021 Earth Stage

The Earth Stage has previously hosted a bass centric crowd. This year festival goers can expect the return of jam bands such as STS9, Lespecial, Space Bacon and funkier friends such as Big Gigantic, The Floozies, and very Special Guest: Tycho.

Elements 2021 Fire Stage



At the fire stage, you can find flame fueled acts that set the stage ablaze such as Kaskade, Zeds Dead, Duke Dumont, Sonny Fedora and Claptone. You’ll feel the heat at this stage. Literally. It incorporates quite an impressive display of pyrotechnics.

Elements 2021 Water Stage

The Water Stage keeps the action flowing with Disco, House, and other funky beats where you can cool down with acts such as Claude VonStroke, Black V Neck, Gene Ferris and Miane. Previously lakeside at the old venue, we’re looking forward to seeing what this stage will offer this year.

Elements 2021 Air Stage

The Air Stage is always a great place to hang. Previously nestled in the woods, it’s the place to find a hammock or a tree house to observe the music. Seth Troxler, Nicole Moudaber and Marbs & Porky (Desert Hearts) and other artists are sure to blow you away at this stage.

Don’t forget to check out Daily Bread, BoogieKnights., and Marvel Years at The Wub Hub. Also joining to drown you out with the bass is Mantre Sounds and Dice Man.

There is also a “5th element” at this festival – the themed sound camps. At the previous lakeside venue the stages evolved year to year and so did the sound camps. One to look out for that has been at the festival since the inaugural year is Camp Pickleback. This rowdy group of ravers parties well into the night and, sometimes through the morning.

More than Music

Another great part about this place is what lies beyond the music. Many impressive art features, places to hang with your crew, and even games and activities like we experienced last year at the Casino. Just take it from Tim, co-founder and DJ/Producer (The Golden Pony) –

“I like to wake up and be able to go do some weird massage thing where a guy’s blowing a

didgeridoo with a mirror on your back,” Monkiewicz states, “And then you go and have some

other activity where you’re maybe craft-making and then something else, or it’s an adventure

and there’s a game where you’re searching for something. And then you can go dance for four

hours, and then you can go do something else and chill.

Yoga, meditation, arts, crafts, games and so much more. There’s never a dull moment at this festival. Just see below for some of the fun from 2021!

What’s new in 2022?

A new location and vendors to check out including Pocono Organics, one of North America’s largest regenerative organic certified farms. Festivalgoers can enjoy a 24-hour food court with an array of healthy & organic local food sourced from Pocono Organics, including vegan & gluten free options for those with dietary restrictions paired with recyclable containers and plates.

With the new venue we have something else to look forward to: car camping, more room to dance and the new venue is 5 times the size of Lakewood!

Get tickets now

Don’t miss out, be sure to get your tickets on sale now. There’s plenty of options to choose from such as Glamping, car-camping, VIP, Hotels, and RV’s. If you’d like, you can even sign up for the ambassador program to help spread the word and earn a free ticket! (follow the link and click Rewards in the top right of your screen).

So grab your friends, rave gear, and your favorite onesie – we hope to see you all there for a weekend full of dancing, fun, and furious beats.



Win two VIP 3-Day Glamping Festival Passes + way more!