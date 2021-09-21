What’s all the fuss about electronic dance music internet radio? Well, it’s a craze that’s sweeping the nation. It’s a medium that allows people from all walks of life to enjoy hours of music, comedy and conversation in one place. Electronic music is no longer just for the hippies – anyone can appreciate it now. DJs, producers and music fans are no longer limited to just clubs and bars when they can listen to music online at home.

Nowadays, you’ll often see people listening to electronic dance music internet radio in their cars on long drives. They’ll play the station through the windows and have the radio station blasting music as they drive. You don’t have to sit in your car and listen to the same boring song for hours on end like you used to. Many people don’t realize it, but this has been a clear sign of the decline in the overall quality of music being produced and heard on major commercial radio stations across America. This makes you wonder why the electronic dance music industry is still being shunned by mainstream media.

The reason is complicated. Most people believe that the DJ and music producer is an entirely separate entity. While there may be some truth to that, the producer plays a very important part in the creation of any track. Without him, the tracks wouldn’t sound or feel the way that they do. And without them, the radio stations wouldn’t be broadcasting them in the first place!

So why does the electronic dance music industry continue to be shunned by the major media? Part of it has to do with the listeners. Many people who enjoy listening to electronic dance music internet radio stations tend to lean left on the political spectrum. Many have become so politically incorrect that they are considered to be far to right on the political spectrum. This has caused a rift between the radio stations and the producers of such tracks. Often times, the producer will post something on his website or blog that may not necessarily mirror what the station is saying.

In many ways, it seems that the radio station has to step in toe the line that the producers choose to follow. While they may not totally air every Progressive or Techno track that is played on their airwaves, they often choose to air those tracks which are more in line with what their listeners are already listening to. And the DJs often play what the listeners want to hear. Most listeners have become used to hearing politically correct words and songs on the airwaves. But when you are talking about electronic dance music internet radio shows, the DJ and producers know better than to mention any songs that aren’t progressive or techno.

As a matter of fact, many DJ’s and producers do include certain Progressive and Techno songs on their internet radio stations. Of course, some DJ’s do try to cater to the new age crowd by playing only Progressive tracks on their radio shows. Many of these radio stations give a lot of thought and creativity into the programming. DJs and producers often go above and beyond to make sure that their listeners will enjoy listening to their radio shows. And, most importantly, they know that their listeners will enjoy listening to the program.

When you start looking at the different radio stations available online, you will find that there are many people’s voices and opinions on the subject. As an electronic dance music lover, you should take a moment to listen to some of these opinions and get a feel for how some DJ’s or producers like certain music. Perhaps you can see where you would like to see more songs on the radio. Remember, as a DJ, you always want to please your listener and give them something that they will enjoy when they are listening to your radio show.

