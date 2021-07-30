Electronic Dance Music (EDM) has come a long way since it’s humble beginnings in the 1970s New York and ’80s Detroit electronic. First known for its drum programming and sampling from classic music, the popularity of EDM increased with the rise of house music and the rise of clubs. From its humble origins in the early 1970s New York nightclub and ’80s Detroit tech, dance music has gradually evolved into an international, contemporary explosion of such genres as trance, house, dubstep and hip hop. Popularized by artists such as producers such as DJs spinning high tech sounds from crates and stacks at rave parties, the growth of EDM has been exponential, particularly in the online world and social networking sites such as Facebook and MySpace have fueled the growth even further.

With the popularity of electro house and techno music, what can be expected the future of EDM? Well the future is looking bright indeed as more producers are starting to tap the resources of EDM via sampling, mash-ups and re-mixes to create new and fresh soundscapes and styles. This is the reason why techno and rave culture are still widely popular and constantly evolving in new forms. The evolution of electronic dance music is not just happening in clubs anymore as more producers are starting to tap the resources of electronic music properly. For instance, the re-mixed track from the infamous ‘Odesk’ by Disclosure, which had originally been illegally downloaded from online record label archive, was remixed by Disclosure himself and was then re-released as a free download.

The same trend can be seen in the arena of techno and rave. As technology continues to advance with ever-increasing functionality and ease of use, the software used for creating such sounds has also evolved to a very high degree. Nowadays, mastering a set of techno or dubstep tunes using popular softwares has become fairly easy. However, in the recent years, with the rise of new artists like Skrillex, DJ Craze, Loefah and others who have conquered the genre with their unique styles and techniques, the evolution of electronic dance music seems to be on the rise.

Let us now take a brief look at the history of electronic dance music. It actually began as the noisy disco of the late 40s. Dubstep and techno emerged as prominent forms of music at this time. They combined the old school disco sounds with the modern hard beats. It was at this point that producers started adding sounds like hi-hats, keyboards and other such ‘artificial intelligence’ to make the music more interesting and melodious. In the succeeding years, as the popularity of techno and dubstep crew, producers started to experiment with different types of sound like dubstep with its chopped and processed vocals, techno with its extensive range of instruments and also ‘noise’.

When the sounds became more eclectic, they were coupled with more modern elements like the use of sampling and samples from other songs, sampling from the Television and even using live shows as the background music for these songs. This brought about a new wave of styles. What emerged next was the rave and garage genres which combined the best of both. However, techno and dubstep took this to the next level by incorporating more heavy music with a heavy feel, which was further accompanied by the use of effects.

The new age of electronic dance music had completely changed the sound of the music industry. At the time, many people who were not involved in this kind of genres stayed away from it. However, slowly the scene started to change. Music channels started broadcasting various tracks from this new genre, which was very exciting for the fans. The underground scene too started featuring this kind of tracks, which gradually helped in the evolution of electronic music.

While it is still in the making, the popularity of this style of dance tracks can be gauged from the fact that a number of well-known DJs are experimenting with it. New artists are coming up in every genre including the heavy metal and hip hop genres. This has led to cross genre appeal of the tracks. In fact, rave and house are the two most popular subgenres, which have gained mass appeal.

DJing has become easier than ever with the emergence of new tracks on a regular basis. It is also cross genre and can be performed on any kind of electronic devices, be it a laptop, turntables or a full-sized computer. Therefore, we can say that the electronic music would continue to evolve in the future.