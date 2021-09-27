Evolution of Electronic Dance Music – An Overview

The Evolution of Electronic Dance Music book by Paul Welsh is a must reference for artists, researchers, and fans of all disciplines of influence and expertise. It offers a deep insight into the birth, evolution and impact of electronic dance music, its beginnings, methods of creation and distribution, and its current position in contemporary popular music. Welsh provides an engaging overview of this growing music genre. He describes the history and evolution of electronic music from the origins of the first ” DJs” on dance floors across the globe. He delves deeply into the history of club culture in Europe, the birth of rave culture in the UK, the birth of drum circles in Japan, the birth of techno in the US, and the growth of urban dance in many other countries.

The key elements of this book are the wealth of photographs and illustrations that illustrate the development and global popularity of this emerging musical genre. Welsh has chosen to focus particularly on the history of British music, concentrating on its birthplaces in the early progressive era, and the development of “house” and “rave” music through the 1980s and the coming of rap and hip-hop to the forefront of mainstream audiences. He also traces the evolution of electronic dance music from the origins of folk and pop music to the present day, focusing particularly on the influences of the new digital instruments and audio work that have become so central to the genre. Also, the book discusses the differences between electronic and pop music, the potential effect of online piracy on the new digital age, the increasing role of the internet in culture, and the growing importance of the dance floor as a venue and time releasing mechanism.

The Evolution of Electronic Dance Music focuses on the history and development of electronic music through the perspectives of three major musical eras. The first two eras are the early progressive and the modern digital age. The focus of this book is on the evolution of electronic dance, with detailed studies of the evolution of such concepts as “ballet pop”, “dance music”, “industrial music”, and “techno”. It looks closely at the birthplaces and developments of such dance subgenres such as “ballet pop”, “pop”, “dance music”, and “industrial music”.

The second era covers the period after the start of the digital revolution, which was marked by the proliferation of MP3s (mp3s are similar to today’s digital compact disks) and other portable electronic music devices. The digital revolution broke the mold of what was considered to be electronic music – a general term that encompassed not only electronic dance but also rap and techno. It introduced an entirely new set of influences, sounds, and forms. This book examines these changes and their influences on electronic music.

Finally, the last chapter looks at the present day and discusses the current status of electronic dance. It examines some key moments in history and the current state of electronic music. What are some of the challenges faced by electronic artists and how have contemporary artists reacted to the changes? What influences the modern electronic musician must take into consideration? How has electronic music changed over the last few decades?

Much depends on your point of view and the perspective you bring to the table when studying the evolution of electronic dance music. The author examines three different topics in detail. She talks about the early birth of dance, the birth of “commercial” dance, and the changes in technology that have affected dance. She addresses the differences between commercial and noncommercial dance and the different styles and genres that have emerged over time. She concludes by looking at the future of electronic dance and discussing some current topics and possible futures as well.

While reading this book I learned some things about how the evolution of electronic dance music has been shaped by circumstances surrounding the artists who have come before me. I think this book would be helpful to a student of dance whether they already dance or would like to dance. It is also an excellent primer for someone who is just starting out studying the art form.

This is only the second installment of my “evolution of electronic music” series. In the next two articles I will examine the history of electronic sampling and what sampling is currently being utilized today. These articles will delve deeper into the origins of electronic sampling and how artists are utilizing it today. Additionally I will explain the differences between commercial electronic music and free form electronic music. These articles should be enjoyed and spread far and wide as there are many similarities between the two forms of electronic music but also a lot of differences as well.