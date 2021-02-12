Felix Cartal Announces “Chopped Up Challenge”

Following a stunning release with Kiiara last week, Felix Cartal surprises fans with an opportunity to participate in his “Chopped Up Challenge”.

Beginning today, aspiring producers can take part in the contest and receive a bounty of prizes from the Canadian producer.

Felix Cartal invites producers to a four-part challenge in which, over the course of four weeks, producers must create a 1-minute track from each week’s vocal a cappella sample. The challenge will begin on February 18th and end on March 11th. Additionlly, each week features a new sample to create a track with. After Felix Cartal reveals the sample, producers have merely 72 hours to complete their tracks and submit them to the challenge.

After each week’s deadline, Felix Cartal will head Twitch and listen to submissions live along with a guest judge. Assisting him in the process are Kaskade, Zedd, TOKiMONSTA, and Dr. Fresch.

Additionally, Native Instruments, Pioneer, and SKIO Music are officially sponsoring the contest. As a result, the winners and runner-ups of the challenge will receive prizes for their submissions. These prizes include Native Instruments software bundles, cash, Felix Cartal merchandise, Amazon Studio Echoes, and Amazon Echoes.

In addition to this announcement, Felix Cartal released a video outlining the challenge.

Lastly, to enter “Chopped Up Challenge” and to view full details, visit Felix Cartal’s website.



