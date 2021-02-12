EDM NEWS

Felix Cartal Announces “Chopped Up Challenge”

Producers ready yourselves.

Photo of Jillian Nguyen Jillian Nguyen Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 mins ago
Less than a minute
Felix Cartal Chopped Up Challenge

Following a stunning release with Kiiara last week, Felix Cartal surprises fans with an opportunity to participate in his “Chopped Up Challenge”.

Beginning today, aspiring producers can take part in the contest and receive a bounty of prizes from the Canadian producer.

Felix Cartal invites producers to a four-part challenge in which, over the course of four weeks, producers must create a 1-minute track from each week’s vocal a cappella sample. The challenge will begin on February 18th and end on March 11th. Additionlly, each week features a new sample to create a track with. After Felix Cartal reveals the sample, producers have merely 72 hours to complete their tracks and submit them to the challenge.

After each week’s deadline, Felix Cartal will head Twitch and listen to submissions live along with a guest judge. Assisting him in the process are Kaskade, Zedd, TOKiMONSTA, and Dr. Fresch.

Additionally, Native Instruments, Pioneer, and SKIO Music are officially sponsoring the contest. As a result, the winners and runner-ups of the challenge will receive prizes for their submissions. These prizes include Native Instruments software bundles, cash, Felix Cartal merchandise, Amazon Studio Echoes, and Amazon Echoes.

In addition to this announcement, Felix Cartal released a video outlining the challenge.

Lastly, to enter “Chopped Up Challenge” and to view full details, visit Felix Cartal’s website.


Tags
Show More
Photo of Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen

Jillian Nguyen is a UNC-Chapel Hill graduate and a self-proclaimed EDM aficionado. She loves to chase DJs to music festivals where she also shows off her shuffling. Her favorite genres are deep house and bass house, with her favorite DJs being Moksi, Malaa, Valentino Khan and Skrillex.

Related Articles

Photo of HARD Events Launches “TRY HARDs” on Insomniac TV

HARD Events Launches “TRY HARDs” on Insomniac TV

1 day ago
Photo of BEC – The Contemporary Tech-Trance Star

BEC – The Contemporary Tech-Trance Star

3 weeks ago
Photo of Oliver Heldens Announces “Athena” Remix Contest

Oliver Heldens Announces “Athena” Remix Contest

4 weeks ago
Photo of Martin Garrix’s Upcoming Set at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020

Martin Garrix’s Upcoming Set at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020

December 28, 2020
Close
Close