Going to an Electronic Dance Music Festival in Las Vegas

One of the biggest, and most anticipated, gatherings of electronic dance music in the planet occurs each year in Las Vegas. The annual Electronic Dance Music Festival is held in the Venetian Hotel. With a lineup of renowned DJs and talented local talent and thousands of electronic dance musicians from all over the globe, there’s plenty of reason to attend this annual event in the Nevada city. Yet, if you’re not sure you’d like to rock out until the late hours on a weekend, don’t worry. There are other ways to enjoy the festivity.

If it’s free, there’s no reason to miss the Electronic Dance Music Festival in Las Vegas. Every single weekend, this festival takes place. It’s the only one of its kind in Las Vegas; yet, it draws crowds from all over the world. If you’re a fan of electronic dance music but you’ve never been to Las Vegas, the VooDoo Festival on The Strip is a fun and entertaining way to get a taste of what the rave culture is all about. And as if the free tickets weren’t enough, VIP tickets to the electronic dance music festival in Las Vegas are also available.

Another way to experience the electronic energy of the rave culture is by attending the Electric Picnic daytime party, also known as the Rave Fest. This two-day street fair offers free admission and unlimited beer (of course! ), cold beverages, hot chocolate, nachos, tacos, and much more. Enjoy the free concerts, electronic dance music Performances by local artists and international talent on the second weekend of the event.

The third weekend of the Rave Fest is known as the After Dark showcase, and this is where the nightlife and non-music events happen. Here you’ll find free after-dark performances by sexy dancers, DJs, and more. Of course, the main nighttime festival, Rave Reunion, happens on the last day of the two-day festival; it’s free to attend, and includes shows by major dance acts from around the globe.

There are also many other free and after-free activities taking place at the festival. There are craft and art exhibit, interactive exhibits, camping with free electricity, balloon rides, camping with professional staff, photo contests, photo booth events, and much more. Las Vegas is truly an exciting city with lots to offer visitors of all ages. And if electronic dance music is your kind of thing, you will not be disappointed. With the number of available activities, you won’t even need to spend your vacation looking for the right club to check out.

The location of the festival is just perfect: Las Vegas is a city full of casinos and nightclubs. It’s the home to one of the largest electronic music festival in the U.S. With plenty of space and many parties going on at once, the location makes sense. And since there are tons of electronic dance clubs and bars located within a few blocks of each other, you can literally dance the night away. It really doesn’t matter where you choose to stay during your trip; the accommodations are top-of-the-line, and the activities are happening throughout the day. You can easily take advantage of all the amenities while you’re there.

Most of the electronic music concerts take place during the week, because there is usually a performance by at least one act on any given night. But there are also numerous weekend events that you can look forward to. And if you have a free spot during the weekend, you can also take in a show during your free time. The variety of shows running through the festival ensures that you never get bored, regardless of what you prefer.

One of the biggest advantages to going to an electronic dance music festival in Las Vegas is that you get to mingle with some of your favorite musicians. They’ll be practicing their moves in front of you, and you can join in on the fun by clapping and singing along. As you can imagine, this is a particularly enjoyable experience if you know a piece of music and want to learn how to perform it. There are also plenty of other things to do at an electronic dance music festival, ranging from poker to karaoke to food trucks and endless drinking and dancing. No matter what you want to do, there is sure to be a great time to be had.