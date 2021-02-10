HARD Events Launches “TRY HARDs” on Insomniac TV

Gaming and dance culture have never been more intertwined, and no-where is that more apparent than on Twitch. The broadcast platform has become the de-facto home for DJs and their fans during the pandemic. TRY HARDs, unites these two overlapping worlds like never before. This show pits professional gamers and DJs against each other every week, to share smack talk, rule the Twitch chat and compete for bragging rights over their favorite games. TRY HARDs is available to view on Insomniac TV via Twitch.

The music content on TRY HARDs

In every episode of TRY HARDs, two DJs will take on two professional gamers. Predictably, with HARD, one of electronic music’s most respected names, you can expect appearances from the world’s top DJs, covering the dance music spectrum from EDM and house to hip-hop and future bass. The competition will be fierce, but the vibes will be high. The worlds of gaming and dance music are going to collide on the virtual playing field. Every fan who loves video games and EDM will absolutely love TRY HARDs on Insomniac TV.

Gaming content also included

Long-time gaming personality Brittani Johnson (E3, G4TV) is the host of TRY HARDs. Season One of TRY HARDs will feature six weeks of streaming with three episodes of gaming and one recap show. Each daily broadcast will center around a gaming theme, with Mondays focus on lighthearted titles like Super Smash Brothers, Fall Guy and Rocket League and Tuesdays revolve around first person shooters such as Call of Duty and Fortnite. Meanwhile, Wednesdays tackle sports games like FIFA and NBA 2K. Finally, Johnson recaps the week’s highlights with behind the scenes footage, bloopers and gossip as well as update fans on the latest gaming news every Friday.

Week One lineup of TRY HARDs

Week One will include some of the industry’s most explosive DJs like leading bassline producer Chris Lorenzo, ‘anthem house’ trio Cheat Codes, genre-blending Australian superstar Wax Motif, g-house maestro Born Dirty, and Danl from West Coast trap outfit Gladiator along with pop superstar AJ Mitchell and gamers like Renée Reynosa, Di3seL, kenjiGX, and JTheReaper.

HARD Events, a big name in dance music

HARD Events produces some of the most iconic events in contemporary music, including HARD Summer Music Festival, HARD Red Rocks HARD Day of the Dead, and HOLY SHIP!. To emphasize, HARD is synonymous with larger-than-life performances from the biggest stars in dance music and hip-hop, as well as providing a platform to champion emerging talent and genres.

Insomniac TV, the most-watched streaming music channel

Insomniac TV is the most watched streaming music channel in the world with over 12 million viewers per month. The channel features nonstop dance music content and live performances from your favorite artists. You can watch Insomniac TV on its official website and on Twitch and YouTube.