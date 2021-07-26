Hot New Electronic Dance Music Tracks of 2021

Hot new electronic dance music is always being made every single day. Many new electronic producers are beginning to get very adventurous with their sound settings and this has also increased their popularity tremendously. The best way to keep up with the new sounds and styles is to learn how to play on your keyboard. You can learn a lot from instructional dance tutorials online or offline. Online videos are a great way to check out a new song or how one is made by a particular producer.

It would be a shame if you were to sit back one day and miss out on one of the most important times to learn new skills for playing in the future. One of the biggest areas of growth that keyboardists are noticing is in the realm of electronic dance music. Keyboard lessons are usually held in the spring of every year, but it is not uncommon to hold them in the fall or in the winter months as well. If you are looking forward to joining in on the fun, there are some hot new electronic dance music keyboard songs to check out.

Disclosure – This song is an example of Disclosure doing what they do so well. They have an impressive sound that will shake the foundations of many people’s homes and it’s easy to see why they are one of the biggest bands right now. Imagine being able to rock the house with your amazing music and amazing show. The sounds of Disclosure are fantastic and their ability to create a sound that is catchy, unique and versatile is superb. If you love electronic dance music, then you will love this track and you should definitely learn it and give it a listen.

A lot goes into setting up the drums in a song. In this case, Sam Snow really knows how to make sure his drum beats are set to perfection. The use of delay on his drum pad is a great idea that helps him create a lovely sound. He is able to use it so that he delays both the kick drum and the hi-hat sample which is a great feat for a producer. By using the Delay option, the tempo of the track can be altered greatly and you will definitely appreciate this.

Knife – Another track from London at number 13 on our list is Knife. This track takes a slightly unusual approach to mix electronic dance music. The vocals are almost heard only in the beginning when Knife performs the vocals next to drum programming. It is a great idea because the vocals are hard to hear sometimes and to make them blend with the electronic beat making it even more worth a listen. The song is a great mix of hip hop, pop, and heavy metal. If you love these styles, then Knife will definitely be a hit for you.

We are not done with our list of super fresh new electronic dance songs. This is the track where we find the vocals again in the chorus. The beat is played at the same time as the vocals are heard and this makes this song a fresh and interesting take on an old style of electronic dance. If you are looking for a dance track with heavy vocals, this is the one.

One very well rounded new electronic music song is Nothing by minus zero. This track has a very traditional sound to it that is not in any way without sounding dated. Even though the beat sounds like it is from the 90’s the actual part that makes it so fresh and not sounding like something from yesterday is very modern. It also has that classic “clicking” feel from earlier songs on this list.

As you can see, there are many new electronic music songs being released everyday. However, many of them pale in comparison to some of the greatness that is out there right now. We have just touched on a few of the great ones that are out there right now. Remember, if you are looking for a new electronic track to add to your mix, hit the internet up.