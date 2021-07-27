How Dance Music Has Been Instrumental in Online Industries

Dance music originates back to the late 19th century when people would attend ballrooms for socialising, and of course, dancing. The working classes made it popular, and its influences have become far-reaching, even as far as online industries. We’ll reveal how dance music influences the online world today, including online casino gaming, fashion websites and more. Read on!

​MMORPGs

MMORPGs are online role-playing computer games where masses of people around the world can participate simultaneously. These games are hugely popular with players who are active for many hours at a time. Many things keep audiences engaged in these games, such as the graphics, narratives, community feel, and dance music!

MMORPGs typically include lots of dance sessions, helping to keep people engaged in the height of battles and quests. This specific type of music can be influential in a variety of video games, but MMORPGs more than most.

​Online casino games

Dance tunes also influences the creation of casino games. Music is an essential component of developing slot games in particular. The speed of the beat has been found to influence how fast or how much a player is likely to wager. But it’s not just adding music to slots that make it instrumental in this industry; it’s also used as an overarching theme within some games, such as Big Time Gaming’s Danger High Voltage slot machine.

This is one example of a slot that has been based on a band or specific track. And it just so happens to be one of the most popular online casino slots available.

Online fitness

Online fitness classes have really skyrocketed over the last year while gyms have been closed. Personal trainers and fitness instructors have had to find new ways to deliver their product remotely, and they’ve done it with the help of dance music. Just how a fitness centre typically has motivating soundtracks in the background, online instructors have to incorporate their favourite playlists into their sessions, and dance music tends to be the go-to.

E-commerce

Online retailers have also benefited from the dance genre. One of the best ways to highlight a product is to provide website visitors with a video of the product in action. This could be a fashion brand showing off new clothing or a car manufacturer showing how well the car takes the bends. But adding dance music to the video has been shown to increase the chance of the product video converting and making more sales.

What influences dance music?

Dance music isn’t just an influencer, but it gets influenced too. Artists who create this type of music usually have their work influenced by other musical trends and pop culture. The lyrics in this music (if present) often reference new technologies, the latest fashion and even sport.