How Does Electronic Dance Music Affect Job Satisfaction?

If breakcore is the genre of musical production, then electronic dance music is its offshoot, its evolution and most certainly, its progeny. It is the sound that emerged from the experimentation, innovation and exploration of what went on in the minds of breakcore artists. And although breakcore itself is a sub-genre, it still has several derivatives and many of them continue to grow, thrive and evolve. Breakcore artists, producers are constantly coming up with new and innovative ideas.

Breakcore can be considered the ancestor of what we call modern electronic dance music. It existed right before the birth of electronic music and even though electronic music started out as something raw and unpolished, breakcore was considered one of the few areas in which industrial music was less experimental, had more melody and was generally considered more melodic. While electronic dance music has evolved and developed since its humble beginnings, breakcore continues to stay afloat thanks to the originality and creativity of its founding members and artists. Breakcore artists are constantly looking for new and different ways to produce, mix and perform their electronic dance music derivative forms.

There are actually several precursors to what would later become industrial and breakcore. The genre that helped create the blueprint for what would later become breakcore was hardcore techno. Hard techno or hardcore techno is probably the most straightforward and simplest form of electronic dance music production. It’s all about the drums and the bass lines, with distorted melodies and aggressive rhythms. The basic idea of hardcore techno is that the music will have a very specific, identifiable vibe and feel. Unlike other breakcore artists who are more experimental in their composition and style, hardcore techno artists tend to focus more on what they want rather than what they think will please the public.

Many breakcore artists, especially those that emerged from the hardcore techno scene in the late 90s, took elements and broke them down further to make their music more accessible and less complicated. While breakcore artists continue to include complex beats and complex drum programming, they also began to take breakcore in new directions. Some breakcore artists like Kodee (of Kodee Loco) took breakcore in a harder, industrial direction, while others likebreaks, sprung from more straightforward techno styles and ideas. Other breakcore artists, though, have taken breakcore in new areas, and that led to the formation of new sub-genres.

Pop music, which is the term used for tracks that incorporate various instruments and vocals, has had some influence over breakcore artists since the early days of breakcore. Pop music often employs a wide range of instruments and uses complex vocals and instrumental breaks. These characteristics made breakcore music production similar to pop music in some ways. Later, however, when rap and hip-hop styles started to dominate the electronic music world, breakcore artists began to use these styles instead of pop music. At this point, breakcore artists had crossed over into mainstream electronic music genres as well. Today, many breakcore artists incorporate rap and hip-hop elements into their music.

