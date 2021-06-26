How to Become an Expert in Fast Electronic Dance Music

Electronic dance music, or trance, has grown in popularity in the UK over recent years and has developed into one of the most popular forms of electronic dance music, particularly in the UK’s rave scene. It is highly respected in the DJ and party scene and is loved by everyone young and old alike. This music has a unique style, which some people might consider to be even better than reggae and more melodic than hardstyle but what makes this music so amazing is its seamless blend of beats which are created using a series of electronic equipment and sound modules. Although trance is a very popular form of music, it can be hard to identify the different styles and genres that are available and many DJs and party organisers are not familiar with the term ‘electronic dance music’.

As well as creating strange sounds with sound modules and equipment, most trance music contains a central theme or idea which helps to drive the rhythm and feel of the track. There are two main types of trance music – progressive trance. The difference between these two styles is the tempo of the music and the use of reverb and delay on the tracks. Progressive trance is harder than Progressive because it uses more digital dance elements such as reverb, delay, and bass. Most producers create Progressive trance tracks in a studio, as it requires a greater amount of MIDI sequencing and mastering. However, many DJs and party organisers will often perform Progressive trance at their parties in front of a live band and this has helped to increase its popularity.

Another sub-genre of fast electronic dance music is techno trance. This music is often produced using only one or two track pads. Although there is a clear progression or song structure to most techno trance tracks, the DJs usually add their own style and influences through the mixing and looping. Classic techno trance music is often influenced by drum machines, trance music from the 80s, acid house music, and new age music such as future sounds and jungle. Many new DJs who are attracted to this music style will often try to blend various styles together to create a unique sound.

Other popular styles include IDM and Tribal. IDM is an abbreviation for International dance Music and is a style where the DJs play only music that was recorded using a sampler. In contrast, Tribal is a style where the DJ plays only traditional beats and rhythms created through drumming and samples. Both styles are becoming increasingly popular amongst clubs and other venues due to their uniqueness. Clubbers love both styles because they don’t compromise on sound quality and they are able to adjust the playing pace according to their personal taste.

Other popular fast electronic music genres are dubstep, breaks, glitch, and jungle. Dubstep is a name for a certain type of electronic music created especially for the rave and house music scenes. The biggest break out of dubstep is arguablystep, which combines elements from different forms of music into one track. Glitch is another form of fast electronic music and usually refers to a single beat, loop or signature sound.

There are several popular break dance music styles that are creating a massive impact on club scenes all over the world. Classic skilled and fruity djs have become the new ‘it’ djs because of their unique and adventurous style of dancing. Other break dance styles include Dutch, French and Brazilian. There are also a number of new styles emerging and being used by professional DJs such as bows, WLS, Makon, Tectonic and others.

No matter what type of electronic dance music you are looking for, it’s important to choose tracks that are suitable for your level of experience. If you are just starting out, a good choice would be ‘Wake Me Up!’ This is a fantastic album from Los Angeles based producers that has everything you would expect from a label head such as this; a tight collection of high energy snares and riffs, lots of sample-based percussion and unique vocals.

A favourite track from Los Angeles based producer Mike Cirus is calling ‘Waters Edge’. The song is a powerful yet soft piece featuring heavy bass and a tough, dark atmosphere. It’s worth listening to all the way through to experience the full impact of Cirus’s style of mixing. Another fan favourite from Cirus is the debut album ‘Take Me Away’ with fellow break DJ, Knife Fantastic.