Ibiza Holiday Fundraiser for Healthcare Heroes

Together for Healthcare Heroes (T4HH) is a charitable initiative set up on the island of Ibiza to appreciate healthcare workers all across Europe and the UK. Their mission is to drive change by celebrating those who put our community, family and friends first during the COVID-19 pandemic. Unprecedented times have highlighted exceptional people, and the T4HH team wants to thank those who we have trusted with our lives by rewarding them with some well-deserved rest and relaxation in some of the island’s most amazing accommodations.

T4HH has already secured 140 luxury accommodations in Ibiza. These accomadations are fore healthcare workers from the NHS and other health services in Europe. Now, they are asking for support from the public to help raise funds for flights and insurance. These funds are necessary before their arrival at the end of Summer 2021. A crowdfunding campaign has been set up through Raisely to help cover these costs for the beneficiaries. Click HERE now to donate to this great cause.

Ibiza Holidays Donated to NHS Healthcare Workers

In July, The British nation’s healthcare institution celebrated its 73rd birthday. As well, it has confirmed that 50 NHS workers from hospitals such as Birmingham and Royal Oldham Hospital in Manchester will be able to enjoy a much deserved break on Ibiza.

Only 12 months since the campaign launched, hotel and villa owners have generously donated 140 luxury accommodation options. In total, these equate to 6,800 complimentary nights in destinations across Europe and the Middle East in luxury locations like Ibiza and Dubai, valued at over €1 million.

Approximately 400 guests in total will surely enjoy a free stay on Ibiza over the course of the campaign. Additionally, other European and Middle Eastern destinations when they arrive at the end of Summer 2021 as well. Healthcare Heroes will be chosen from the UK, Spain, France, Austria, Germany and Italy.

Support and Praise for the Initiative

Healthcare Heroes can look forward to staying in reputable and luxurious Ibiza hotels. These hotels include Pacha’s Destino Hotel, Aguas de Ibiza Grand Luxe, Nobu, Hard Rock Hotel, and 7Pines Resort Ibiza. The Healthcare Heroes can also stay in properties from the OD Hotels and Concept Hotel Group. The local government has warmly received the campaign, as well as others.

Cres Huertas Director at Pacha and President of the Fundacion Pacha comments: “We are proud to be part of an initiative that gives back to Healthcare Heroes when they need it most. Ibiza has come together for the people of the world.”

The initiative has also received support from the electronic music scene. DJ and producer Fatboy Slim (Norman Cook) said: “Ibiza has always been a special place to me, I am thrilled to support this project and the healthcare heroes who deserve this break.”

Juan Miguel Costa, Director of Tourism at the Consell d’ Eivissa, stated: “This shows unity and why Ibiza people and businesses care deeply about what has happened over the last 18 months.”

Check out Together for Health Heroes Instragram and Facebook, as well as their FAQ. Again, HERE is the link for donations.