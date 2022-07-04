Imagine Music Festival Doubles Down With Phase 02 Lineup

Imagine Music Festival continues to make waves throughout the festival and electronic dance music landscape. The festival just recently unveiled Phase 02 of their 2022 lineup and these stars will touchdown on September 15 – 18 at the festival’s new venue in Kingston Downs. After its initial announcement of world-class headliners, stage takeovers, b2b sets, and a pair of day club pool parties, Imagine Music Festival continues to build its reputation of monumental lineups with a second round of artists.

What to expect from the Phase 02 lineup of Imagine Music Festival

With electronic phenom Illenium bolstering the headliners, Phase 02 continues to make the experience with Bombays; Bonnie X Clyde Presents: Tears in Paradise; Crush Club; Dombresky; Dom Dolla; Habstrakt; James Kennedy; John Summit; Kayzo; LSDream; LP GIOBBI; Moore Kismet; Ravenscoon; Said the Sky, and Sidepiece. Before the official lineup announcement, fans were asked to identify the Phase 02 additions through a quick mix video (see above). Take a look-see below at the poster to see how you would have done, or grab a quick dose of what is to come at Imagine. In the poster also include the previously announced artists of Phase 01 for the 2022 Imagine Music Festival.

Image Courtesy: Imagine Music Festival

Special performances and pool parties

Imagine will also feature a performance by special guest, ZHU, and stage takeovers by record labels Mau5trap, Wakaan, and Ophelia. Also returning in 2022 is the signature Imagine Festival Aqua Day Club Pool Parties, where Kaskade will heat up the decks for fans as part of his second set of the festival, and Adventure Club will be featured at the other party. In addition, a special “floaty and euphoric” poolside house set by Bonnie X Clyde Presents: Tears in Paradise will immerse fans in the sonic vibes of their current project.

So many amazing amenities and features at Imagine Music Festival

The aquatic-themed festival will be set in an organic oasis, featuring three days of the world’s best DJs, artists, and performances on master-crafted stages- filled with rich ocean art, decor, and all brought to life with the energy the fans the world over. Poised to dive into ‘A New World’ at Kingston Downs, Imagine will provide fans with enhanced infrastructure, including paved roads, an expanded footprint, and topography with proper drainage than previous sites. Fans can also expect workshops, yoga and meditation classes, health and wellness classes, food from over one hundred vendors, including vegan and local options, cirque, and more. Experiences and activations will be announced in the coming weeks.

Passes are on sale

3-day General Admission passes are available starting at $259, with no fees for a limited time and only $40 down. All 3-day festival passes include GA Tent-Only camping access and an early Thursday arrival. VIP passes with express entry into the festival, main stage VIP club, Mermaid Lounge, VIP pool access, exclusive viewing areas, VIP bars, and lounges, and private air-conditioned VIP trailer restrooms start at $479 for a 3-day pass, with no fees for a limited time and only $60 down. Every vehicle requires a car camping or day parking pass. Tickets are available online at by accessing the festival’s ticket purchasing site. Imagine Music Festival is an 18+ event.