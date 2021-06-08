Insomniac’s All-Star Lineup for EDC Las Vegas 2021

Insomniac welcomes the return of live music with the lineup announcement for Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas 2021, celebrating 10 years in Las Vegas and 25 years as an iconic festival brand. Across eight stages, over 200 artists will perform specially curated and never-before-seen sets, collaborations and more Under the Electric Sky. Additionally, there are also unforgettable special surprises Insomniac has now become famous for bringing out at every edition of EDC. Headliners will celebrate the triumphant return of live events, Friday, October 22 – Sunday, October 24 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The lineups at notable stages of EDC Las Vegas 2021

Utilizing the largest footprint of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, EDC Las Vegas 2021 will feature larger-than-life stages with cutting-edge technology and production features. This year will debut the kineticZEN themed stage at kineticFIELD, which will play host to the long-awaited and highly-anticipated SLANDER b2b Said The Skycollab, as well as international DJ, producer and songwriter, Kygo, bringing his tropical house vibes to the legendary stage.

The top names in dance music will take over the stage at cosmicMEADOW, including Zhu and Zedd, along with the daily opening ceremonies welcoming Headliners back to EDC Las Vegas. The constantly evolving circuitGROUNDS will return with a brand-new look for 2021 where Testpilot, Patrick Topping and Eric Prydz, among others, will bring the heat and make sure their energy is felt throughout the festival grounds.

Headliners at other stages

Also, neonGARDEN perfectly blends immersive live art with the curated house and techno sound, an ideal setting for Black Coffee and Charlotte de Witte to bring their signature beats to life. bassPOD will flex the best in drum and bass, dubstep and leftfield sounds as Pendulum Trinity reunites all three members of the group for their first performance of the new show concept in North America and Svdden Death presents VOYD heats up the stage.

The Basscon universe will once again call wasteLAND home with relentless energy from Gunz for Hire and more. Following the Rainbow Road to a higher plane of consciousness will be quantumVALLEY where the ethereal melodies of Seven Lions’ and Dimibo’s psytrance project Abraxis, Audien, Ferry Corsten, and Paul van Dyk will be felt. stereoBLOOM, curated by Insomniac Records, will welcome genre-bending artists, including John Summit, whose latest Insomniac Records release quickly climbed to the top spot on the Beatport charts.

Prominent stars who will perform at EDC Las Vegas 2021

EDC Las Vegas’ lineup will celebrate the milestone year alongside some of the biggest and brightest names in dance music, including Tiësto, Alesso, The Chainsmokers, deadmau5, DJ Snake, Diplo, The Martinez Brothers and more. EDC Las Vegas also serves as a launching pad for many future stars in the genre, including Michael Bibi, Reinier Zonneveld, Nina Kraviz, and LP Giobbi, among others making their EDC debut. There will also be a collection of can’t miss, unique b2b sets, including Solardo b2b Vintage Culture, Diplo b2b Lee Foss, Afrojack b2b R3HAB, Kayzo b2b Knife Party and more.

The EDC Las Vegas 2021 lineup