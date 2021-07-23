Jacob Colon Has Another Great Month of Made To Move Radio

As we move into the month of July, Jacob Colon’s collection of shows from June draws us in to get the latest fix of the best House the scene has to offer, with a sultry blend of the hottest tunes in the industry. As we move into the heat season, you can rely on Jacob’s hard work on the show to curate and mix his favourite releases from every corner of the House scene, including genres like Latin House, Afro House and Tech House. With a background of club-ready anthems behind him, it is clear to see that Jacob has a diverse knowledge of the industry, with a plethora of heavyweight releases that have been broadcasted globally, including releases like ‘Love Ahora’ with Vann Morfin and Laura Noble, ‘Desert Storm’ and ‘Don’t stop’.

Are you up to date with his latest collection of shows during the past month? If not, get your fix on the best House tunes to offer. Jacob Colon will more than suffice with his growing weekly radio show, ‘Made To Move’. Now up to his 52nd episode, the show has grown immensely and is now held on multiple leading platforms such as Castbox, iHeart Radio and Google Podcasts. If you haven’t caught up with last month’s collection of shows yet, you can expect to hear music such from artists like Patricia Starr, Cloonee, KosmetiQ & Neutrinos, and many more. Considering Jacob’s shows consist of a combination of his own anthems mixed in handpicked releases from the industry’s hottest producers, it’s almost a guarantee that this month’s shows will be certain to get you up and moving along with the best music the industry has to offer.

Jacob Colon has been on fire with releases this year with several reaching critical acclaim. To top it off, he has also worked with labels such as Aravaza Music, Crystal Water’s ‘I Am House’ and Robbie Rivera’s ‘Juicy Traxx’. With an impressive work ethic that is distinguishing his name amongst others in the industry, there is so much excitement surrounding this up-and-coming artist.

Listen to the latest show here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic/made-to-move-radio-ep-051-guestmix-polyrhythm/

Check out all episodes here:

https://smarturl.it/madetomoveradio

