Jacob Colon Introduces The Greatest Hits During February’s ‘Made To Move’ Show

Jacob Colon’s flagship radio show ‘Made To Move’ is continuing to rise, as February sees him bring his distinctive sound to the table for his expertly curated weekly show. Jacob Colon has become one of the most in-demand DJs on the airwaves, with ‘Made To Move’ radio show reaching an increasing roster of over 30 global stations every week.

Jacob Colon has kickstarted 2022 on a high note, as he has already been able to broadcast his latest bangers, having ‘Flippin it’ open the first show of the month and gracing the airwaves with his hot tracks ‘Late Nights’ and ‘Protagonista’ between episodes #83 and #85 in February. Alongside Jacob’s own productions, ‘Made To Move’ delivered an assortment of top-notch tracks from the likes of: Kenny Brian, Antho Decks, Enzo Siffredi, Joeski, Daniel Steinberg, Wisin & Yandel, 96 Vibe & Swavé, Black Savana, and Sek to name a few.

Jacob Colon is certainly keeping busy this year, with a solid release schedule already lined-up and the growth of ‘Made To Move’ radio show, showing no signs of halting. Don’t forget to check out Jacob Colon’s latest release ‘Flippin’, and stay tuned to catch ‘Made To Move’ on one of the 30+ international stations featuring it, or through his weekly upload on all major online platforms such as Mixcloud and Soundcloud.

Check out all episodes here:

https://smarturl.it/madetomoveradio

Jacob Colon Online:

www.soundcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic

www.instagram.com/jacobcolon

www.twitter.com/_jacobcolon_