Lizzy Jane’s First”XO Podcast” Features British Duo, Modestep

In an industry dominated by men, bass music producer Lizzy Jane is taking a huge step towards representing women. This not only as a producer in the bass music genre, but as a public figure and industry leader. As such, her latest venture, “The XO Podcast” is something worth looking out for.

“The XO Podcast was curated by myself. It’s meant to give listeners an insight to the music industry from all angles and points of views. I have artists, talent agents, managers and industry professionals from all over the board coming on the show. They talk about their lifestyle and their contribution to the spinning wheel of the music industry. We will be covering current events, the newest treads, and overall advice for aspiring future industry professionals.” Lizzy Jane on her debut podcast, “XO Podcast”



Lizzy Jane has made a name for herself in the industry through her unique style of bass music. It combines the elements of melodic progression and bass synthesis. She supported Snails on his ‘World of Slime’ tour and performed at Sunset Music Festival, Groove Cruise’s Virtual Sail Aways Live, Forbidden Kingdom, and Deadbeats House Party. Furthermore, her first guest will be none other than London-based crossover duo Modestep. They’re known for their highly influential songs “Sunlight” and “Another Day (xKore Remix),” which have amassed over 100 million streams combined across platforms.

Stream the very first episode of the “XO Podcast” here.