Made 2 Move With Jacob Colon – January Highlights

Jacob Colon’s flagship radio show ‘Made To Move’ is continuing to rise, as January sees him hit the 80th episode for his expertly curated weekly show. Jacob Colon has become one of the most in-demand DJs on the airwaves, with ‘Made To Move’ radio show reaching an increasing roster of over 30 global stations every week.

Starting 2022 with a bang, Jacob Colon has already been able to broadcast his first masterpieces of the year during the opening episodes of 2022, with the likes of ‘Late Nights’ and ‘What We About’ gracing the airwaves between episodes #77 and #81 in January. Alongside Jacob’s own productions, ‘Made To Move’ delivered an assortment of top-notch tracks from the likes of: Karol XVII & MB Valence, Volkoder, Rick Silva, xENO, Samii, DavidDuran, DJ Face Off, Daniel Carrasco and Qubiko to name a few.

Jacob Colon is certainly keeping busy this year, with a dense release schedule already lined-up and the growth of ‘Made To Move’ radio show, showing no signs of halting. Keep an eye out for Jacob Colon’s February release ‘Flippin’, and stay tuned to catch ‘Made To Move’ on one of the 30+ international stations featuring it, or through his weekly upload on all major online platforms such as Mixcloud and Soundcloud.

https://smarturl.it/madetomoveradio

www.soundcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic

www.instagram.com/jacobcolon

www.twitter.com/_jacobcolon_