Making a Digital Download Can Be Fun

Basically, an electronic dance music duo basically refers to two individuals who come together in a musical partnership, most often producing one of the more difficult forms of electronic dance music out there today. Electronic dance (also referred to as EDM) is an increasingly popular form of music among many listeners/band watchers/ DJs. It’s popularity is mainly due to its unique, futuristic, and “spaced out” feel. The style of music created by such a duo could be described as being a mixture of hip-hop, pop, jazz, techno, and even some elements of country music. If you’re looking to put together a musical tandem, you’ll want to pay close attention to the following qualities which are indicative of successful, good-quality electronic dance music duo material:

This is probably the one thing every band wants to hear when they’re listening to new music; your music MUST have a great opening line. The first song on your first album should almost always have a killer opening line. The opening line sets the tone for the entire song, so it’s important that you get the opening right the first time around. It may not be easy to pull off especially if you’ve never written a song before, but professionals have been doing it for years and can generally get it done.

There’s nothing worse than having a bad beat on your electronic dance music duo set. Nobody wants to listen to two people trying to do their best while someone else is blasting out some high-quality beat on the stereo. You want the beat to be clear and crisp, and have a consistent rhythm. You don’t want one person’s rhythm to be drastically different from the other person’s. If that happens, you’ll either lose your spot as a band, or get accused of illegal DJing. Getting beat credit is no laughing matter if you are performing with a live band.

Most artists like to have at least one sample from the studio recording of their track as it is being played back in the studio. A great studio session beat can really push your electronic dance music duo project to the next level. Artists like to have the freedom to make a beat that sounds good and have a producer who is willing to push that sound to the max without worry of it being illegal.

Your songs must always sound good. Nobody wants to hear an EDM singles album that sounds horrible. While most of us would appreciate a top notch song, we don’t necessarily want everything on that album to sound that way. Songs should be polished and made to appeal to the radio. We want songs that will actually sell and make a profit for the artist. That doesn’t always mean the best vocals, but more importantly, a great beat.

If your new electronic dance music duo endeavor doesn’t take off and become successful, try giving yourself a pat on the back. Don’t get too caught up in the success of others in the industry. You may think that you have hit the jackpot by putting out a singles album that gets very good reviews and gets tons of plays on the radio. There is no guarantee of success in the competitive world of electronic dance music. Patience and dedication will definitely get you somewhere.

Do not be afraid to try new things when you’re starting out in the music scene. A great way to keep your interest in making albums is to try working with other artists. Many electronic dance music duo albums have been produced and promoted by prominent musicians in the industry such as Rihanna, Diplo, Justin Bieber, Avicca and many more. While it’s possible to create a solo record that will sell well, it’s much easier to learn from the success of others. When you work with an artist who has prior experience in producing an album, you can greatly increase your chances of creating a hit single.

Collaboration is vital when making a hit electronic dance music duo album. You have to be open to ideas from your musician partner. You’ll need to be open to suggestions and listen carefully to everything they have to say. While many people assume that a digital download will be easier to complete than a traditional album, you’ll find that most of the time, the partnership works out beautifully for both parties.