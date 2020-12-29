Martin Garrix’s Upcoming Set at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020

Only three days left until it’s New Year’s Eve! Dive into the magical world of Tomorrowland 31.12.2020 with the world premiere of a 5-minute part of Martin Garrix’s buzzing high-energy set. This set will have brand-new music at the wonderful Tree of Melodia stage – an exclusive preview guided by the sounds of his smash hit “Ocean”.

In fact, this preview will show people what they can expect at the digital New Year’s Eve festival. Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Martin Garrix and more than 25 other world-class artists at Tomorrowland 31.12.2020. Furthermore, tickets are still available online for fans to purchase. Additionally, the world’s most-famous EDM festival will produce an amazing virtual event that many fans will not forget.

About Tomorrowland 31.12.2020

New Year 2021

Thursday December 31, 2020, between 20:00 – 03:00 (8pm – 3am) local time

A unique digital festival on the biggest night of the year, starting at 20:00 (8pm) local time in all time zones in the world

At NAOZ – the digital venue

Open for people of all ages and places

Exclusively on tomorrowland.com

1 NYE Pass (€20.00): 1 access to all stages

1 NYE Pass + on-demand Pass (€25.00): 1 access to all stages and relive all sets on-demand from January 1 until January 14

One Home Celebration Pass (€50.00): 1 NYE Pass and 4 on-demand Passes

NAOZ – the digital venue

NAOZ is a brand-new year-round digital entertainment venue. The revolutionary and future-proof virtual entertainment world will bring musicians, artists and communities across the globe together, offering people a spectacular way to experience digital concerts and performances with the world’s best technology in 3D design, video production and special effects – all from the comfort of your own home and accessible on all devices (PC, laptop, smartphone or tablet).