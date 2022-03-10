Marvinmarvelous Shows Off His Favorite Tracks During February’s Episodes Of ‘The Marvin Show’

Following the powerful release of his hit track ‘All I Do’ last year, Marvinmarvelous continues to mix and put out great music through his weekly House music mix hour ‘The Marvin Show’ – which has taken no time at all to reach every continent through syndicated broadcasts.

He has started off this new year in the studio prepping for his release schedule for the months ahead that will no doubt see the House maestro rise up from the mixing desk with some serious sounds.

Featuring great acts like Rafa Barrios, Chapter & Verse and Heider, a full month of episodes are already live and available online. If you love the organic and fresh taste of pure House music, you’ll no doubt find yourself converted to one of the thousands of weekly followers of the show. Marvin’s DJ skills have made him a legend in his zone and with the growth of the show only accelerating, you’ll be seeing and hearing a whole lot more from one of House music’s most exciting selectors.

You can catch ‘The Marvin Show’ all around the world each and every week on any of the 30+ global stations listed on his website or go back and enjoy older shows and new alike on Amazon Music here:

