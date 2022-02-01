Upcoming North American Tour of MEUTE and New Track

German techno-brass band MEUTE will take their mesmeric live shows on the road once more across North America in the first quarter of 2022. Starting in Boston on March 23rd, they will head to Chicago, New York, Montreal, Toronto, Detroit, San Diego, Las Vegas, Seattle, Portland, Denver and many more cities. Additionally, they will also make a special appearance at Coachella in Indio, CA. As a matter of fact, get tickets now by clicking on this link.

MEUTE blend the best of electronic and big band music.

MEUTE is really a one-of-a-kind band. This unique 11-piece group from Hamburg have become iconic in their red jackets as they entertained worldwide fans with their fusion of brass-band sounds and techno. All of their music, they composed it by using only acoustic instruments. They have crafted viral hits, sold-out clubs, had praise and support from Dixon, Laurent Garnier and BBC Radio 1 amongst many more. To emphasize the band’s success, MEUTE really generate real excitement every time they play.

The North American Tour and upcoming album

MEUTE are building plenty of excitement ahead of a long-awaited new album, TAUMEL. This will is going to arrive on the band’s own label TUMULT, set for October. Before all that comes this North American tour which takes places in 20 locations all across the United States and Canada.

Amongst a busy run of shows are plenty of iconic venues such as Chicago’s House of Blues. A real standout will be two sets at the world-famous Coachella in April, with the second weekend marking the end of the unforgettable run of North American dates. Tickets are on sale now and will sell out. Please move quickly to secure spot on another historic North American tour for MEUTE. Also, the tour dates are shown on a poster below.

The release of their latest track, “PEACE”

Aside from planning their newest North American tour, MEUTE have also released their track. MEUTE’s latest track, “PEACE”, is on their upcoming album, TAUMEL. The track’s composer is the band’s fantastic leader, Thomas Burhorn (check out One EDM’s interview with Thomas Burhorn when the band came to perform in San Francisco on October 24, 2019). This track is an explosive mix of hypnotic deep techno and expressive brass-band music. The bass has great vibrations, vivid confetti, and the red uniforms are popping in the strobe light whenever this one plays. Check the track out now by listening to it below.