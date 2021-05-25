MitiS’ 2021 ‘Lost’ Album North American Tour Coming This Fall

This fall, Ophelia Records star MitiS will embark on an enormous 31-stop headline tour across the United States and Canada. Beginning in Miami in August, 2021, the tour will run through the end of December. MitiS’ tour stops include the likes of New York City, Los Angeles, Toronto, Atlanta, Seattle, Vancouver, Salt Lake City, and more. Additionally, MitiS is partnering with The Arbor Day Foundation to plant at least 10,000 trees with proceeds from the tour. Tickets for the tour are available for purchase now.

MitiS returns to his touring schedule

After releasing his sophomore album Lost, MitiS became one of the hottest prospects on Seven Lions’ Ophelia Records imprint. ‘Lost’ has been a resounding critical and commercial success, charting as a top 10 album in the US via Spotify. Now, the bass melodic productions will come to life like never before during MitiS upcoming album tour featuring 31 stops. Snaking its way across the U.S., the tour includes some of the biggest clubs across America. Additionally, he will perform at premier festivals such as Electric Zoo 2021 and others that are soon to be announced. MitiS is a classically trained pianist and his live shows draw on both his musical training and forward-thinking productions to craft a truly impressive and awe-inspiring live experience. The headlining tour marks a major milestone for MitiS, a wholly deserving recipient of the national limelight.

Tour proceeds go directly to The Arbor Day Foundation

To celebrate the tour, MitiS pledges to use a percentage of tour proceeds to plant 10,000 trees thanks to a partnership with The Arbor Day Foundation. It is a nonprofit that serves to help people understand that using trees is a solution to many of the global issues we face today. For example, those issues include air quality, water quality, a changing climate, deforestation, poverty, and hunger. The partnership is a part of The Arbor Day Foundation’s ‘Time For Trees’ initiative. This initiative aims to plant 100 million trees in forests and communities worldwide.

Joseph Torre, aka MitiS

MitiS, also known as Joseph Torre, has been perfecting his unique interpretation of piano-driven melodic music since 2010. Growing up in Pennsylvania, MitiS has trained as a classical pianist from a young age. His early musical life became the foundation of his artist endeavors in both production and live performance. Performing a live set that integrates his production chops and piano roots creates an encompassment of both his early music endeavors and his current vision of musical composition. He’s an artist in the purest sense, pouring his soul into every release. With millions of streams across all platforms and multiple charting releases. To summarize, MitiS has built a devoted and loyal fan base helping to propel his artistry to the next level. Finally, to find where MitiS will perform on his tour, check out the schedule below.

MitiS’ ‘Lost’ Tour Schedule: